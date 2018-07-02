Fans in Warsaw, Poland, got a few extra minutes of Beyoncé after a technical malfunction left her stranded on stage.

The On the Run II tour with JAY-Z hit a snafu on Saturday when things didn’t go as planned, leaving Beyoncé on top of the risen stage with no way to get down.

Quick-thinking crews brought over a ladder, as shown on videos posted on Twitter by fans in attendance. However, the pop star is seen talking to crew members, appearing hesitant to climb down. After a few minutes — and Beyoncé doing a little dance and blowing kisses to the audience — she successfully descended from the stage.

“Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage,” Twitter user Marta Poslad captioned a video.

Poland has a long history of people doing things in an unconventional manner in order to succeed. Tonight @Beyonce joins them by taking an emergency ladder to leave the stage ❤️ #beyhive #otr2 #OTRIIWarsaw #OTRII pic.twitter.com/6dUj27vo0d — Marta Poslad (@MartaPoslad) June 30, 2018

The floating stage had a malfunction and got stuck at the end of the show so Beyoncé had to use an emergency ladder in order to leave. #OTRII #Warsawhttps://t.co/0SZOq3BsLe pic.twitter.com/StBMX8xxN4 — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) July 1, 2018

On the Run II tour began June 6 in Cardiff, and will hit a total of 15 European cities before arriving in North America on July 25 at Cleveland’s FirstEnergy Stadium for the first of 21 North American dates.

Twins Rumi and Sir, 1, and daughter Blue Ivy, 6, are also on tour with their parents.

“They are incredibly excited. It took a lot of work to make this happen. It’s the best choice for their family,” an insider told PEOPLE of Beyoncé, 36, and JAY-Z, 48.

“They will all travel together and have a fun family adventure,” explained the source.

JAY-Z and Beyonce

It hasn’t been a completely smooth ride for Blue, though. Earlier this week, a video surfaced of the little girl’s hilarious reaction to a specific piece of footage featuring her superstar parents in bed together.

In the clip that has since gone viral, Blue shook her head a few times before ducking down dramatically in an attempt to escape the embarrassment.

She eventually reemerged but continued to adorably retreat back to a crouching position, looking up helplessly at a girl standing next to her and, at one point, miming banging her head against the railing.