Beyoncé Changes Her 'XO' Song Lyrics During Kobe Bryant Memorial Celebration

Beyoncé respectfully changed the lyrics to one of her songs during the memorial that was held Monday in honor of the late Kobe Bryant and his young daughter, Gianna.

During her set, which served as the opening of the public memorial, the pop star began by singing her hit “XO” from her 2013 self-titled album.

Backed by an orchestra and chorus that were dressed in all white, Beyoncé, 38, sang the opening of the tune before she spoke to the crowd who were in attendance to pay their respects to the legendary basketball star and his beloved daughter.

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said.

She then instructed the crowd to sing-along with her as she altered some of the song’s original lyrics that listeners may have potentially found triggering.

Swapping the line “And I’m crashing into you” with “And I’m laughing into you” and changing “You kill me boy XO” to “Just kiss me boy XO,” Beyoncé paid close attention to each lyric that she sang.

Following her performance of “XO,” Beyoncé transitioned into a powerful rendition of her hit single “Halo,” where she fought to hold back tears during the show stopping performance.

As the set came to a close, Beyoncé added, “He will be your, she will be your, your halo,” referencing Kobe and Gianna, both of whom tragically died in a helicopter crash a month ago along with seven others.

Later during the program Beyoncé was captured on camera comforting Kobe’s wife Vanessa after she was overcome with emotion in the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The interaction happened as Michael Jordan delivered a heartfelt speech about the late basketball star and his daughter, with tears streaming down his face.

A tearful Vanessa, 37, was seen closing her eyes and putting her head down, before being quickly consoled by Beyoncé, who put her hand on her right shoulder.

The duo also held hands during the tribute, as Beyoncé continued to comfort Vanessa until she could collect herself again.

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the Mamba on Three Fund. Contributions to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.