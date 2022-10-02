Beyoncé Celebrates Sister Solange's Ballet Composition: 'You Are a Visionary'

Beyoncé is celebrating her sister Solange's success.

Solange, 36, is the second Black woman in the 74-year history of the New York City Ballet to write an original composition for the company. She debuted her work at the annual Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Sept. 28 and in the audience were her sister Beyoncé, 41, and their mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Beyonce posted a tribute on Instagram on Sunday, to share her pride in her sister's accomplishment.

"My beloved sister, there are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you," her caption read.

"You are a visionary and one of one. Congratulations on being the first African American woman to compose for the New York City Ballet. The piece you composed is phenomenal. I love you deep," she wrote, adding: "Might I suggest you don't f— with my sis."

Lido Pimienta was actually the first Black woman to compose a score for the NYCB in 2021. Nonetheless, Solange was showered with love by her family and friends. She shared a series of photos that included one of herself between Beyonce and Tina, 68, with the caption "🖤heart so fulll🖤"

The Cut reported that Beyonce and Tina "slipped" into the auditorium after the lights went down for Solange's piece, and left immediately after.

Solange shared her excitement about the ballet project in a post in August.

"🖤very excited to announce I've composed an original score for the New York City Ballet 🖤 choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble," the star wrote.

Composed for a chamber ensemble, the piece featured Solange's collaborators as well as members of the City Ballet orchestra, The New York Times reported.

Despite being five years apart, the sisters are close. Tina revealed in a 2018 interview that she made sure Beyoncé and Solange went to counseling as young girls in order to help them both deal with Beyoncé's rising fame.

Tina opened up to Maria Shriver during a Facebook discussion for the former TV reporter's Architects of Change segment on social media Friday.

"I had days that I devoted to [each of them]. On Wednesdays, I took off from work and that was Solange's day. She was a lot younger than Beyoncé and it was tough because [Beyoncé] was five years older and Beyoncé was this little superstar in our city," their mother said.

Despite dedicating certain days of the week to each daughter, the designer said she took extra steps in ensuring that her children had a close and supportive relationship instead of a competitive one.

Tina Knowles-Lawson with her daughters Beyoncé and Solange. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty/Geffen Records

"I took them to counseling so that, very early, the counselor could help Beyoncé be more sensitive to Solange," Knowles Lawson explained. "She couldn't stand her for a minute. You know, they were little, [Solange] was all in her stuff, trying to hang around her and her friends and Beyoncé was really irritated, but it made her more sensitive to who her sister was and what she had to deal with because of her."

She continued, "I just spent a lot of time teaching my girls not to be insecure just because there was another girl around because you are the most beautiful thing going. I think that's really important."

While therapy helped Beyoncé and Solange, their mother adds her younger daughter has always "walked to the beat of her own drum."

"She doesn't care about anybody, what they think," she said. "She will do whatever she feels is right. It was what kept her feeling really good about herself. It didn't affect her as much because she has so much support and positive reinforcement from her sister and us. She doesn't care about what anybody else is doing."