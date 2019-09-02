Image zoom Beyoncé Kevin Winter/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Beyoncé is ringing in her 38th birthday surrounded by what she loves.

The R&B legend spent the weekend leading up to her birthday enjoying the performances at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania with her husband, JAY-Z.

While her actual birthday isn’t until Wednesday, friends and family surprised the music icon with a birthday cake and celebration backstage on Sunday. In a video shared to a fan account on Instagram, the group sang “Happy Birthday” as Beyoncé happily swayed to the tune and excitedly held up her cake before blowing out her candles.

JAY-Z stood next to his wife with a bottle of champagne, cheering on the crowd to sing louder during the song.

The mother-of-three has previously headlined the music festival herself (in 2015 and 2013), but this year she let some new artists take center stage. Cardi B headlined the two-day event on Saturday while Travis Scott was the slated headliner on Sunday.

Also making an appearance on stage was Lizzo, who shared a photo of Beyoncé watching her performance in the backstage area.

“Swipe to lose your f—ing mind,” she wrote in excitement with an added bee emoji, posting a photo where Beyoncé and JAY-Z can be seen watching the “Truth Hurts” singer perform.

The “Lemonade” singer seemed to have a smile on her face in the photo as she watched Lizzo’s performance.

Last year, to celebrate her birthday, Beyoncé wrote a heartfelt letter for her fans where she reflected on her biggest accomplishments throughout the year and reminded the world that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

She closed out her note with gratitude, writing, “This tear has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future.”