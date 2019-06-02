The Lion Queens! Beyoncé and Daughter Blue Ivy, 7, Sing 'Circle of Life' at Wearable Art Gala

Beyoncé and her 7-year-old mini-me, Blue Ivy Carter, looked regal at the Wearable Art Gala in Santa Monica on Saturday, which was hosted by matriarch Tina Knowles Lawson.

The mother-daughter duo channeled their inner lionesses for the “A Journey to the Pride Lands”-themed event inspired by Disney’s The Lion King — which has a highly-anticipated, live-action adaptation set to hit theaters this July, in which Beyoncé voices the queen lioness, Nala.

In a series of photos on her Instagram, the “Lemonade” singer wowed fans with her gorgeous custom Georges Hobeika ensemble. The gold-sequenced catsuit was complete with an embellished bodice featuring the face of a lion, with massive feathers cascading over her shoulders as its mane.

The look was complete with gold cuffs on each wrist, strappy sandals, a pair of gold earrings and a long shimmering gold cape.

The singer also shared a photo and video of Blue Ivy, enthusiastically and adorably singing along to “Circle of Life” while wearing a yellow gown and colorful headdress.

The pair were joined by Beyoncé’s Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams at the event, where they also looked stunning in their gorgeous outfits.

The event raised money for the non-profit Where Art Can Occur theater center in Los Angeles, a gallery and performance space founded by Beyoncé’s mom and husband Richard Lawson.

Projections show the new adaption of the 1994 animated classic having a huge opening after Aladdin‘s success over Memorial Day weekend. Beyoncé is joined by Donald Glover, Seth Rogen, James Earl Jones and other A-list actors in voicing the iconic characters in the film.

The Lion King opens in theaters July 19.