Beyoncé Says Blue Ivy Is a 'Cultural Icon' in Dispute Over Trademarking Daughter's Name

Beyoncé is not backing down when it comes to getting her daughter’s name, Blue Ivy Carter, officially trademarked.

Amid a long-lasting legal dispute over the name with boutique wedding planning owner Veronica Morales, the Lemonade artist argued that her daughter is a “cultural icon” in newly filed documents, obtained by The Blast.

A rep for Beyoncé did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office declined PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In the documents, Morales claimed her event company, Blue Ivy Events, has used the name for years before it was linked to the 7-year-old.

The file described Morales’ business as “small” with “just three regional offices and a handful of employees,” and lacking an online presence.

While Beyoncé tried to reiterate that the trademark application was for “Blue Ivy Carter” and not “Blue Ivy,” Morales continued the legal battle.

According to the documents, the “Love on Top” singer, 38, said Morales’ original argument “that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world, is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety.”

Image zoom Beyonce.com

Blue Ivy’s mom continued, “the presence of the word ‘CARTER’ ties the commercial impression of BGK’s Mark to the celebrity Blue Ivy Carter rather than opposer’s regional event planning business.”

RELATED: 16 Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Twinning Moments That Melted Our Hearts

According to Daily Mail, the Lion King star pointed out that Morales had been benefiting off of Blue Ivy’s name prior to the dispute, noting that the event planning company offered a sale for Blue Ivy’s birthday and that Morales has been quoted saying the business gained more attention and traffic following the child’s birth.

According to The Blast, Morales and Beyoncé are scheduled to go to trial over the dispute.