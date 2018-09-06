Beyoncé Shares Photos from Birthday Bash as She Sweetly Snuggles with JAY-Z in Sardinia

Drunk in love! Beyoncé and JAY-Z shared intimate photos from their Sardinian getaway as they celebrated her birthday Tuesday.

The pop powerhouse turned 37 while vacationing on the resort island off the coast of Italy. She and Jay, who marked their 10th wedding anniversary earlier this year, were spotted sharing a loving embrace as they strolled in the sun. The birthday queen donned an oversized straw hat and a pink two-piece skirt and crop top ensemble — accessorized with red cat-eye sunglasses and a gold belly chain — while the rap mogul opted for a simple graphic t-shirt and striped white pants.

Together they spent the day taking in views of the azure blue water, lounging on a luxurious yacht and, of course, having (presumably vegan-friendly) cake!

Beyoncé posted romantic snaps of her big day on Instagram. One image featured Jay capturing the cake cutting with a video taken on his iPhone — tangled cord and all. Megastar super-couples — they’re just like us!

She captioned the photo with an emotional message to her loyal Beyhive fans, reflecting on her journey throughout the last year. It was the same note she shared to her website earlier under the title “Your Bitch at 36.”

“At 36, I became a mother of three,” the Grammy winner began. “I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.”

Next on the list? Beychella, followed by the release of her new album with JAY-Z, Everything Is Love, and their tour.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it,” she shared.

She closed out the note with gratitude, writing, “This year has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future.”

Equally enthused about Beyoncé’s birthday was her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, who celebrated by posting a picture of her daughter as a 4-month-old baby. The famous grandmother, 64, captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!”