Beyoncé Takes Fans Behind-the-Scenes of the Making of Lion King-Inspired Album The Gift

Beyoncé is showing her creative process!

The singer, 37, will be giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her album The Lion King: The Gift, which she dropped in July in conjunction with her appearance in the reboot of the beloved 1994 Disney classic as Nala.

In Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, she shares candid footage and interviews about each track on the album with the people who made it possible, including her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

“Viewers will be taken through the creative process as Beyoncé carefully curates the album, creating new music and collaborating with exceptionally talented artists and producers, while seeking inspiration from deeply rooted African influences,” the synopsis reads. “This creativity is informed by her travels throughout the continent, from the tranquility of the pyramids of Egypt to the bustling and joyous atmospheres of Nigeria and South Africa. The narrative, steeped in love and appreciation, highlights the beauty of the people and the vibrant sounds of a pulsating continent.”

The album — which is separate from the movie’s official soundtrack — features Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell Williams and Wiz Kid, as well as her husband JAY-Z. Her daughter Blue Ivy has a writing credit on the song “Brown Skin Girl.”

Beyoncé’s costar Donald Glover, who plays Simba in the 2019 version of the film, also appears on her album as his musical pseudonym, Childish Gambino

Calling The Gift “a love letter to Africa,” the mother of three previously told ABC News when the album was released, “I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa.”

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift follows the April release of her Netflix concert film, Homecoming, which was nominated for six Creative Arts Emmys including: outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), outstanding costumes for variety, non-fiction or reality programming; outstanding directing for a variety special; outstanding music direction; outstanding production design for a variety special and outstanding writing for a variety special.

The “Lemonade” singer was also a nominee herself in all categories but outstanding costumes and production design. However, despite the 10 total nominations, she did not receive a single Creative Emmy at the awards night on Saturday.

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift will premiere on Sept. 16 on ABC following the premiere of Dancing with the Stars.