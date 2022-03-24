Every Time Beyoncé Graced the Oscars with Her Presence

A wardrobe malfunction later threatened to ruin the night, Bey revealed to Oprah.

"I was at a party and I sat down, and the boning curved because I was sitting down," Bey told her during an interview, according to MTV. "On my way out, all the paparazzi were still outside and I said, 'Oh my god, they're going to say that I'm pregnant.'" (Her beau's hand placement likely didn't help matters!).

But little ones were still years down the line for music's power couple: they welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, while twins Rumi and Sir were born in 2017.