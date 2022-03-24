Every Time Beyoncé Graced the Oscars with Her Presence
From show-stealing performances to hitting the red carpet and afterparties with JAY-Z, here's every time the music icon — who is up for her first Oscar and set to perform this Sunday — has attended the Academy Awards
Bey's Oscars Debut
The year was 2005. Destiny's Child had just announced their split and Beyoncé already had one solo album under her belt, 2003's Dangerously in Love. The singer made her Oscars debut on the red carpet, looking elegant in a black velvet Atelier Versace gown and dazzling diamond earrings. (We'll chalk the bouffant hair up to it being, well, 2005.)
Red Hot Couple
Bey's date was none other than JAY-Z, whom she'd been dating since 2000 and would go on to wed in 2008. Outside of their musical collaborations, the pair kept their relationship out of the public eye at first, until their red carpet debut at the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards.
Ooh La La!
The defining feature of the 2005 Oscars was that they were Beyoncé themed. Perhaps not officially, but certainly in spirit. Bey was tapped to perform three of the Best Original Song nominees — including "Vois Sur Ton Chemin," which she performed in French while surrounded by a group of choir boys.
Sing It
Decked out in diamonds, the then-23-year-old pop star also belted out "Learn to Be Lonely" from Phantom of the Opera, accompanied on the piano by the musical's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber.
Darling Duet
For her final performance of the night, Bey took the stage alongside Josh Groban, whose song "Believe" from The Polar Express was nominated. Why did the Oscars ask Beyoncé to duet this song with him? You might ask. Whatever the reason, we're not complaining — you can never have too much Beyoncé.
Strapless Sensation
After stealing the spotlight with her trio of performances, Bey hit the illustrious Vanity Fair afterparty in a baby blue Roberto Cavalli gown.
Just the Two of Us
A wardrobe malfunction later threatened to ruin the night, Bey revealed to Oprah.
"I was at a party and I sat down, and the boning curved because I was sitting down," Bey told her during an interview, according to MTV. "On my way out, all the paparazzi were still outside and I said, 'Oh my god, they're going to say that I'm pregnant.'" (Her beau's hand placement likely didn't help matters!).
But little ones were still years down the line for music's power couple: they welcomed daughter Blue Ivy in 2012, while twins Rumi and Sir were born in 2017.
Bedazzled Beauty
Ahead of the 2007 Academy Awards, Bey got her sparkle on at Giorgio Armani's pre-party at Green Acres Estates in Beverly Hills, posing with the designer for a few cute snaps.
Legs For Days
Beyhold: two years after her iconic Oscars debut, the singer returned to the red carpet in 2007, looking like a Greek goddess in this one-shouldered gown.
Ladies in Red
Bey took the stage that night alongside her Dreamgirls costars, Jennifer Hudson and Anika Noni Rose, to belt out a medley of the film's nominated singles, including "Listen" and "Dreamgirls."
Post-Performance Vibes
After her powerhouse performance, the singer hit the Vanity Fair afterparty once again.
Mermaid Moment
For the 81st annual Academy Awards, Bey strutted her stuff on the carpet in a fitted black-and-gold brocade gown in 2009.
For the Love of Musicals
Who could forget her joining 2009's host Hugh Jackman (as well as Zac Efron and Amanda Seyfried) for a medley that paid tribute to musicals, including numbers from High School Musical, Mamma Mia! and Hairspray.
Sisterly Love
The Grammy winner took a few years off before returning to the Vanity Fair afterparty; here, she lets loose with younger sister Solange in 2015.
Champagne Toast
Ten years after their Oscars debut, the Carters showed they're still "Crazy in Love" at the 2015 afterparty.