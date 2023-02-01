Beyoncé Announces Renaissance World Tour 2023 with Stops in 25 U.S. Cities

Beyoncé is back, baby!

The singer, who is up for nine Grammys this Sunday, revealed her Renaissance World Tour 2023 on Wednesday morning in an Instagram post — coincidentally, (or perhaps, very strategically!) six years to the day she announced her surprise pregnancy with twins.

The highly anticipated tour — produced by Parkwood Entertainment and promoted by Live Nation — is set to kick off in Europe in on May 10 at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden before touring overseas in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, Paris, London, Marseille, Amsterdam, Warsaw and more.

A North American leg of the tour begins on July 8 in Toronto, Canada before hitting 25 U.S. cities including Philadelphia, Nashville, Louisville, Minneapolis, Chicago, Detroit, East Rutherford, Boston, Pittsburgh, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Atlanta, Tampa, Miami, St. Louis, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, Inglewood, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Dallas, and Houston.

The tour is currently scheduled to wrap on Sept. 27 in New Orleans.

For complete ticket information, visit tour.beyonce.com.

Beyonce's last tour was 2018's On the Run tour which hit 48 cities in North America and Europe. Beyoncé last performed a full concert back in 2018, when she and JAY-Z, 53, appeared at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 event.

The tour announcement comes just over one week after Queen Bey performed her first full concert in more than four years, when she performed an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai.

Moving through a decade of iconic hits, Beyoncé, 41, performed staples such as "Crazy in Love," "Beautiful Liar" and "Naughty Girl," as well as more recent tunes including "Freedom," "Spirit" and "Be Alive."

The singer wore a set of dazzling looks during the performance, including a yellow custom-made Atelier Zuhra corseted dress, which was topped with a feathered skirt and matching backpiece, when she opened the show performing a cover of Etta James' "At Last."

Then, the mother of three changed into another custom gown, an all-red Nicolas Jebran ensemble composed of a skin-tight bodysuit that was decorated with gold jewels across her torso and chest. She accessorized the look with a matching, billowing skirt and an intricate headpiece.

Beyoncé. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal

Notably missing from Beyoncé's set was any song off Renaissance.

Renaissance, which has been billed as the first of a three-part project, marks Beyoncé's first solo album in six years.

She previously released Dangerously in Love (2003), B'Day (2006), I Am... Sasha Fierce (2008), 4 (2011), Beyoncé (2013) and Lemonade (2016), following her tenure with Destiny's Child.Beyoncé also appeared on the 2018 collaborative album Everything Is Love with husband Jay-Z, as well as 2019's The Lion King: The Gift, a soundtrack for Disney's live-action adaptation that features original music by the artist.

Additionally, she released Homecoming: The Live Album in 2019, recorded from her iconic Coachella performance the year before.

A visual album for Renaissance has been previously teased, but no release date for it yet has been announced.