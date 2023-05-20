Beyoncé Teams Up with Kendrick Lamar for a Surprise 'America Has a Problem' Remix

While the remix sticks to its original dance beat, it quickly goes into Lamar's verse a few seconds in, which includes an ode to the Beyhive and artificial intelligence

Published on May 20, 2023 01:01 AM

Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar are bringing a new Renaissance.

On Friday, the singer surprised fans by releasing a remix to the track, 'America Has a Problem,' off her Grammy Award-winning seventh studio album. The remix comes just a few months after the album scored the performer, 41, four golden gramophones at the 2023 Grammy Awards, including the best dance/electronic music album award.

While the remix sticks to its original dance beat, it quickly goes into Lamar's verse a few seconds in, which includes an ode to the Beyhive and artificial intelligence with lyrics that include: "Hold up, wait a minute / Even AI gotta practice clonin' Kendrick / The double entendre, the encore remnants / I bop like tin men, the opps need ten men."

Recording artists Beyonce (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform onstage during the 2016 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Paras Griffin/BET/Getty

The pair last collaborated on the song "Freedom" from Beyoncé's 2016 Lemonade album. They also performed the track at that year's BET Awards.

Besides the remix, Beyoncé has also been keeping busy on her worldwide tour.

The mom of three is currently on the European leg of her Renaissance World Tour 2023, which kicked off its first night on May 10 at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The show is expected to make stops in Belgium, England, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and Poland, before the North American leg of the tour debuts on July 8 in Toronto, later ending in New Orleans on Sept. 27.

Beyoncé performs onstage during the opening night of the “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at Friends Arena on May 10, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Renaissance World Tour marks Beyoncé's first solo tour since 2016's Formation World Tour. She would later headline Coachella in April 2018 before she and JAY-Z took part in their On the Run II Tour months later.

Before the release of Renaissance, the Houston native spoke about the album as something that gave her "a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world."

The "Crazy in Love" singer wrote on Instagram alongside the album's cover art how the project allowed her "to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving."

Expressing her intention was to "create a safe place, a place without judgment," she continued in the post's caption how she wanted to foster "a place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are."

