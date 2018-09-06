Beyoncé Celebrates 37th Birthday by Reflecting on Her 'Monumental' Year in Heartfelt Letter

It may seem like Queen Bey has reached peak glamour and success, but things just keep getting better for the music icon.

To celebrate her 36th year of life, Beyoncé wrote a heartfelt letter for her fans, citing her biggest accomplishments from this past year and reminding the world once again that she’s a force to be reckoned with.

“At 36, I became a mother of three,” the Grammy winner — who celebrated her 37th birthday earlier this week — began a post on her website titled “Your Bitch at 36.” She continued, “I breastfed twins. I renewed vows with my husband of ten years.”

Next on the list? Beychella, followed by the release of her new album with JAY-Z, Everything is Love, and their tour.

“I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy. Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything is Love. And we’ve been touring with our whole family around the world, and loving it,” she shared.

She closed out the note with gratitude, writing, “This tear has been monumental for me. I thank God for everyone in my life. Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present and surrendering to the future.”

She also sent her fans, AKA the Bey Hive, lots of love, signing it, “I love you, Hive. B.”

Accompanying the reflection were dozens of pictures of the singer, including some seriously adorable moments between her and her rapper husband, 48, shots of her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy, 6, rocking a sequined dress, and close-ups of her birthday cake.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are also parents to 14-month-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

Equally enthused about Beyoncé’s birthday was her mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, who celebrated by posting a picture of her daughter as a 4-month-old baby. The famous grandmother, 64, captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday to the nicest, owner of the most beautiful, generous, loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too! Always thinking, planning, analyzing, strategizing, how you can make everything you touch better!”

She continued, “Sometimes I can’t believe out of all the incredible people in the world I was chosen by God to be your mom!” said the mother of two, who is also the proud parent of Solange Knowles.

“The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life, hands down!! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body. … No one deserves it more!” Knowles Lawson concluded, along with red heart emojis and bee emojis.