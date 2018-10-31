The Voice's Beverly McClellan Dies of Cancer at 49: 'Truly a Unique Soul with a Beautiful Heart'

Beverly McClellan, who competed in the first season of The Voice in 2011, has died of cancer at age 49.

McClellan died on Thursday afternoon surrounded by close friends and her partner Monique Vazquez, The Blast reported. She was diagnosed on March 30 with endometrial cancer that had spread to her colon, bladder and intestines, according to her GoFundMe page.

On The Voice, McClellan auditioned with a powerful rendition of “Piece of My Heart” that made both Adam Levine and Christina Aguilera turn their chairs. McClellan joined Team Christina.

“I feel like I’m waking up in a dream every day and I don’t ever want it to go away because it’s the best ever,” McClellan told PEOPLE after making it to the final four with Vicci Martinez, Dia Frampton and eventual winner Javier Colon. “I just want to keep shooting for the moon.”

McClellan had a cold during the live rounds that year. “Well, we got a humidifier because I’m from Florida,” she explained. “I’m not used to desert! [Aguilera] got that for me and some hot teas and sprays. It was a complete package.”

“I am absolutely heartbroken,” Nakia, who appeared alongside McClellan on The Voice, tweeted. “Truly a unique soul with a beautiful heart, full of passion & an amazing talent.”

I am absolutely heartbroken. My dear friend & fellow S1 @NBCTheVoice alum, @beverlyshane has died. Truly a unique soul with a beautiful heart, full of passion & an amazing talent. This was us singing @xtina's Beautiful on tour.https://t.co/j7ry4PdkSt 📹 @AlTheKiller — Nakia (@Nakia) October 31, 2018

In June, her GoFundMe page noted that McClellan was finding musical inspiration in her battle. “Beverly has mentioned multiple times that a great album and ‘The Living Room’ tour is coming out of this experience — she has lots of material coming from this journey and it’s only the beginning,” the page said.

“Our journey to get Beverly better has come to an end,” her GoFundMe page informed her friends earlier in October. The page noted that McClellan would be “singing for us in the heavens.”

“I am blessed to share my music with the world!” McClellan wrote in her Twitter bio.