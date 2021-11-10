Bethenny Frankel Pledges $10,000 to Help 9-Year-Old Hospitalized After Astroworld Tragedy

Bethenny Frankel said her BStrong Foundation would donate $10,000 to help Ezra Blount, a young boy who is suffering life-threatening injuries after he was trampled at Travis Scott's Houston show

Bethenny Frankel is pledging to help Astroworld victim Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old who was left with severe injuries after attending Travis Scott's Houston festival.

On Tuesday, Frankel shared a video on her Instagram Story, announcing that her BStrong Foundation would donate $10,000 to Blount's family following the tragedy that left eight dead and hundreds injured.

"Hey, so I'm reading about this nine-year-old boy Ezra Blount who was at that disastrous concert — which should be called a travesty, actually — and they have a GoFundMe page, and they've raised $14,000," she began.

Frankel said that while her charity organization has been focusing on homelessness, they're shifting their efforts to help Blount and his family, explaining: "BStrong has been fully functioning and mobilizing to help with the homeless crisis, and we are coordinating homeless holiday kits to give out — 1,500 boxes — because this is a challenging time emotionally, physically, so that has been our primary focus after Haiti and New Orleans."

"And now, BStrong is going to donate $10,000 to Ezra's family," she said. "We will bring the aid to his family. And we want to know if you want to donate also. You can go on Bethenny.com/bstrong."

Frankel shared on Twitter Tuesday that BStrong has a special connection to Houston because the organization was founded there after Hurricane Harvey. She wrote, "This is terribly upsetting," adding, "Hopefully we can help in some small meaningful way. We are focused on a homeless effort but taking time to shift focus here for a moment as it's horrific."

Frankel added in another tweet, "I was up all night thinking about those poor children (someone's babies) at that concert. It's so tragic….when something so unnecessary could have been avoided, I obsess incessantly about how to change the course of events."

Blount attended Scott's Friday performance at the artist's Astroworld festival with his father, Treston Blount, according to ABC 13 Houston. When Treston passed out during the crowd surge, Ezra fell from his father's shoulders and was trampled by the crowd, the outlet reported.

Ezra was taken to Texas Children's Hospital after suffering brain swelling and organ damage, his family told ABC 13. His grandfather, Bernon Blount, told the outlet Ezra is "a small, innocent child" who "didn't deserve" what happened to him at the show.

"He's just coming into town to see one of his favorite artists, and to be trampled like that, and really left in the hospital with no one knowing where he was, that's heartbreaking," Bernon said. "As the citizens of Houston, we don't deserve it, and my grandson certainly didn't deserve it."

ezra blount Ezra Blount | Credit: courtesy Taylor Blount

Ezra's family has since filed a lawsuit against Scott, 30, concert promoter Live Nation and others, alleging "grossly negligent conduct" contributed to Ezra's injuries.

Following the mass casualty event, Scott posted a series of videos to his Instagram Story on Saturday, saying he was "horrified" by what happened at his show and pledging to help the victims' families.