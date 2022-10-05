Entertainment Music Kendrick Lamar and Drake Score Big at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards — See the Full List of Winners! Among the top nominees for the ceremony, which aired Tuesday on BET, were Drake with 14 nods, as well as Kanye West with 10 nods and Kendrick Lamar with 9 nods By Jack Irvin Jack Irvin Instagram Twitter Digital Music Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 5, 2022 01:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Photo: getty (2) Hip-hop's most prominent stars have a few more trophies for their shelves! The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday, and Kendrick Lamar and Drake came out on top as biggest winners at the ceremony, which featured performances from newcomers like Baby Tate and Glorilla to veterans including members of Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Kim. Hosted by Fat Joe, the awards show was filmed last week at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta and saw rapper Trina honored with the I Am Hip-Hop Award in celebration of her two-decades-long career, which has spawned several Billboard Hot 100 hit singles and acclaimed albums since her 1998 debut. Other performers who took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards included Joe, 52, Pusha T, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, N.O.R.E., Fivio Foreign, Joey Bada$$, EST Gee, Armani White and Bleu. Tate, 26, appeared as part of the ceremony's 2022 Cypher, which featured other fresh faces like Armani Caesar, Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Kentheman, Navelle Hice, NANA, OT The Real, Ray Vaughn, and Reuben Vincent. Kendrick Lamar Talks to Young Concertgoer, Gives Him Inspiring Letter: 'You Will Forever Be Great' The awards show also boasted a tribute performance to Loud Records and its founder Steve Rifkind in honor of the label's 30th anniversary, which featured David Banner, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep's Havoc, Inspectah Deck, Lil' Flip, M.O.P., Method Man, Raekwon, Remy Ma and RZA in addition to Kim, 48. Furthermore, artists including Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Method Man, 51, Raekwon, 52, Redman, Remy Ma, 42, RZA, 53, and Styles P participated in DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic performance. Among the show's top nominees were Drake, 35, with 14 nods, as well as Kanye West with 10 nods and Lamar, 35, with nine nods. At the ceremony, however, Lamar came out on top with six wins, followed by Drake, who earned trophies for best collaboration and tied with himself for best featured verse. Check out the complete list of winners below. Song of the Year Latto - "Big Energy" Hitkidd and Glorilla - "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" Jack Harlow - "First Class" Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---" Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin" Future featuring Drake and Tems - "Wait for You" Drake featuring Future and Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy" Hip Hop Album of the Year Latto - 777 Drake - Certified Lover Boy Kanye West - Donda Future - I Never Liked You Pusha T - It's Almost Dry Nas - King's Disease II Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Hip Hop Artist of the Year Cardi B Doja Cat Drake Future Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion Producer of the Year ATL Jacob Baby Keem Hit-Boy Hitmaka Kanye West Metro Boomin Pharrell Williams Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist Baby KeemBlxstDoechiiFivio ForeignGlorillaNardo WickSaucy Santana Best Hip Hop Video A$AP Rocky - "D.M.B." Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties" City Girls ft. Usher - "Good Love" Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---" BIA & J. Cole: "London" Future featuring Drake and Tems: "Wait for You" Drake featuring Future and Young Thug: "Way 2 Sexy" Best Collaboration Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties" City Girls featuring Usher - "Good Love" Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---" Drake featuring 21 Savage - "Jimmy Cooks" Benny the Buther and J. Cole: "Johnny P's Daddy" Future featuring Drake and Tems - "Wait for You" Drake featuring Future and Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy" Best Duo or Group 42 Dugg and EST GeeBig Sean and Hit-BoyBirdman and Youngboy Never Broke AgainBlxst and Bino RideauxDaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke AgainEARTHGANGStyles P and Havoc Best Live Performer Cardi B Doja Cat Drake J. Cole Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Tyler, the Creator Kendrick Lamar. Samir Hussein/WireImage Lyricist of the Year Baby KeemBenny the ButcherDrakeJ. ColeJack HarlowJAY-ZKendrick Lamar Video Director of the Year Benny BoomBurna BoyCole BennettColin TilleyDirector XKendrick Lamar and Dave FreeTeyana Taylor DJ of the Year D-NiceDJ CassidyDJ DramaDJ Kay SlayDJ PremierKaytranadaMustardNyla SymoneL.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible Best Hip Hop Platform Big Boy's NeighborhoodBreakfast ClubCaresha PleaseComplexDrink ChampsHipHopDXMillion Dollaz Worth of GameNPR Tiny DeskVerzuz Hustler of the Year 50 Cent Cardi B DJ Khaled Drake JAY-Z Kanye West Megan Thee Stallion Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse Drake - "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow featuring Drake) Drake - "Wait for You" (Future featuring Drake and Tems) J. Cole - "Poke It Out" (Wale featuring J. Cole) J. Cole - "London" (BIA and J. Cole) Lil Baby - "Girls Want Girls" (Drake featuring Lil Baby) Kanye West - "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys) Jadakiss - "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs featuring Jadakiss) Impact Track Lizzo - "About Damn Time" Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys - "City of Gods" Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties" Nas featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill - "Nobody" Latto - "P----" Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5" Doja Cat - "Woman" Best International Flow Benjamin Epps (France)Black Sherif (Ghana)Blxckie (South Africa)Central Cee (UK)Haviah Mighty (Canada)Knucks (UK)Le Juiice (France)Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)