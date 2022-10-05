Kendrick Lamar and Drake Score Big at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards — See the Full List of Winners!

Among the top nominees for the ceremony, which aired Tuesday on BET, were Drake with 14 nods, as well as Kanye West with 10 nods and Kendrick Lamar with 9 nods

Kendrick Lamar and Drake Score Big at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Photo: getty (2)

Hip-hop's most prominent stars have a few more trophies for their shelves!

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday, and Kendrick Lamar and Drake came out on top as biggest winners at the ceremony, which featured performances from newcomers like Baby Tate and Glorilla to veterans including members of Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Kim.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the awards show was filmed last week at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta and saw rapper Trina honored with the I Am Hip-Hop Award in celebration of her two-decades-long career, which has spawned several Billboard Hot 100 hit singles and acclaimed albums since her 1998 debut.

Other performers who took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards included Joe, 52, Pusha T, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, N.O.R.E., Fivio Foreign, Joey Bada$$, EST Gee, Armani White and Bleu.

Tate, 26, appeared as part of the ceremony's 2022 Cypher, which featured other fresh faces like Armani Caesar, Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Kentheman, Navelle Hice, NANA, OT The Real, Ray Vaughn, and Reuben Vincent.

The awards show also boasted a tribute performance to Loud Records and its founder Steve Rifkind in honor of the label's 30th anniversary, which featured David Banner, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep's Havoc, Inspectah Deck, Lil' Flip, M.O.P., Method Man, Raekwon, Remy Ma and RZA in addition to Kim, 48.

Furthermore, artists including Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Method Man, 51, Raekwon, 52, Redman, Remy Ma, 42, RZA, 53, and Styles P participated in DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic performance.

Among the show's top nominees were Drake, 35, with 14 nods, as well as Kanye West with 10 nods and Lamar, 35, with nine nods. At the ceremony, however, Lamar came out on top with six wins, followed by Drake, who earned trophies for best collaboration and tied with himself for best featured verse.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Song of the Year

  • Latto - "Big Energy"
  • Hitkidd and Glorilla - "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"
  • Jack Harlow - "First Class"
  • Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---"
  • Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin"
  • Future featuring Drake and Tems - "Wait for You"
  • Drake featuring Future and Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Hip Hop Album of the Year

  • Latto - 777
  • Drake - Certified Lover Boy
  • Kanye West - Donda
  • Future - I Never Liked You
  • Pusha T - It's Almost Dry
  • Nas - King's Disease II
  • Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Producer of the Year

  • ATL Jacob
  • Baby Keem
  • Hit-Boy
  • Hitmaka
  • Kanye West
  • Metro Boomin
  • Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

  • Baby Keem
  • Blxst
  • Doechii
  • Fivio Foreign
  • Glorilla
  • Nardo Wick
  • Saucy Santana

Best Hip Hop Video

  • A$AP Rocky - "D.M.B."
  • Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
  • City Girls ft. Usher - "Good Love"
  • Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---"
  • BIA & J. Cole: "London"
  • Future featuring Drake and Tems: "Wait for You"
  • Drake featuring Future and Young Thug: "Way 2 Sexy"

Best Collaboration

  • Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
  • City Girls featuring Usher - "Good Love"
  • Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---"
  • Drake featuring 21 Savage - "Jimmy Cooks"
  • Benny the Buther and J. Cole: "Johnny P's Daddy"
  • Future featuring Drake and Tems - "Wait for You"
  • Drake featuring Future and Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Best Duo or Group

  • 42 Dugg and EST Gee
  • Big Sean and Hit-Boy
  • Birdman and Youngboy Never Broke Again
  • Blxst and Bino Rideaux
  • DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again
  • EARTHGANG
  • Styles P and Havoc

Best Live Performer

Glastonbury Festival Celebs
Kendrick Lamar. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lyricist of the Year

  • Baby Keem
  • Benny the Butcher
  • Drake
  • J. Cole
  • Jack Harlow
  • JAY-Z
  • Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

  • Benny Boom
  • Burna Boy
  • Cole Bennett
  • Colin Tilley
  • Director X
  • Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free
  • Teyana Taylor

DJ of the Year

  • D-Nice
  • DJ Cassidy
  • DJ Drama
  • DJ Kay Slay
  • DJ Premier
  • Kaytranada
  • Mustard
  • Nyla Symone
  • L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible

Best Hip Hop Platform

  • Big Boy's Neighborhood
  • Breakfast Club
  • Caresha Please
  • Complex
  • Drink Champs
  • HipHopDX
  • Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  • NPR Tiny Desk
  • Verzuz

Hustler of the Year

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

  • Drake - "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)
  • Drake - "Wait for You" (Future featuring Drake and Tems)
  • J. Cole - "Poke It Out" (Wale featuring J. Cole)
  • J. Cole - "London" (BIA and J. Cole)
  • Lil Baby - "Girls Want Girls" (Drake featuring Lil Baby)
  • Kanye West - "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys)
  • Jadakiss - "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs featuring Jadakiss)

Impact Track

  • Lizzo - "About Damn Time"
  • Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys - "City of Gods"
  • Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
  • Nas featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill - "Nobody"
  • Latto - "P----"
  • Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"
  • Doja Cat - "Woman"

Best International Flow

  • Benjamin Epps (France)
  • Black Sherif (Ghana)
  • Blxckie (South Africa)
  • Central Cee (UK)
  • Haviah Mighty (Canada)
  • Knucks (UK)
  • Le Juiice (France)
  • Nadia Nakai (Zimbabwe)
  • Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
