Kendrick Lamar and Drake Score Big at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards — See the Full List of Winners!

Hip-hop's most prominent stars have a few more trophies for their shelves!

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards aired Tuesday, and Kendrick Lamar and Drake came out on top as biggest winners at the ceremony, which featured performances from newcomers like Baby Tate and Glorilla to veterans including members of Wu-Tang Clan and Lil Kim.

Hosted by Fat Joe, the awards show was filmed last week at the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta and saw rapper Trina honored with the I Am Hip-Hop Award in celebration of her two-decades-long career, which has spawned several Billboard Hot 100 hit singles and acclaimed albums since her 1998 debut.

Other performers who took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards included Joe, 52, Pusha T, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, N.O.R.E., Fivio Foreign, Joey Bada$$, EST Gee, Armani White and Bleu.

Tate, 26, appeared as part of the ceremony's 2022 Cypher, which featured other fresh faces like Armani Caesar, Big Boss Vette, Deetranada, Guapdad 4000, Jayson Cash, Kentheman, Navelle Hice, NANA, OT The Real, Ray Vaughn, and Reuben Vincent.

The awards show also boasted a tribute performance to Loud Records and its founder Steve Rifkind in honor of the label's 30th anniversary, which featured David Banner, Dead Prez, Mobb Deep's Havoc, Inspectah Deck, Lil' Flip, M.O.P., Method Man, Raekwon, Remy Ma and RZA in addition to Kim, 48.

Furthermore, artists including Busta Rhymes, Ice Cube, Jadakiss, Method Man, 51, Raekwon, 52, Redman, Remy Ma, 42, RZA, 53, and Styles P participated in DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic performance.

Among the show's top nominees were Drake, 35, with 14 nods, as well as Kanye West with 10 nods and Lamar, 35, with nine nods. At the ceremony, however, Lamar came out on top with six wins, followed by Drake, who earned trophies for best collaboration and tied with himself for best featured verse.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Song of the Year

Latto - "Big Energy"

Hitkidd and Glorilla - "F.N.F. (Let's Go)"

Jack Harlow - "First Class"

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---"

Kodak Black - "Super Gremlin"

Future featuring Drake and Tems - "Wait for You"

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Latto - 777

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West - Donda

Future - I Never Liked You

Pusha T - It's Almost Dry

Nas - King's Disease II

Kendrick Lamar - Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion

Producer of the Year

ATL Jacob

Baby Keem

Hit-Boy

Hitmaka

Kanye West

Metro Boomin

Pharrell Williams

Best Breakthrough Hip Hop Artist

Baby Keem

Blxst

Doechii

Fivio Foreign

Glorilla

Nardo Wick

Saucy Santana

Best Hip Hop Video

A$AP Rocky - "D.M.B."

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

City Girls ft. Usher - "Good Love"

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---"

BIA & J. Cole: "London"

Future featuring Drake and Tems: "Wait for You"

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug: "Way 2 Sexy"

Best Collaboration

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

City Girls featuring Usher - "Good Love"

Cardi B, Kanye West and Lil Durk - "Hot S---"

Drake featuring 21 Savage - "Jimmy Cooks"

Benny the Buther and J. Cole: "Johnny P's Daddy"

Future featuring Drake and Tems - "Wait for You"

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Best Duo or Group

42 Dugg and EST Gee

Big Sean and Hit-Boy

Birdman and Youngboy Never Broke Again

Blxst and Bino Rideaux

DaBaby and Youngboy Never Broke Again

EARTHGANG

Styles P and Havoc

Best Live Performer

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Drake

J. Cole

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Tyler, the Creator

Kendrick Lamar. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Lyricist of the Year

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

JAY-Z

Kendrick Lamar

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Burna Boy

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Director X

Kendrick Lamar and Dave Free

Teyana Taylor

DJ of the Year

D-Nice

DJ Cassidy

DJ Drama

DJ Kay Slay

DJ Premier

Kaytranada

Mustard

Nyla Symone

L.A. Leakers: DJ sourMILK and Justin Credible

Best Hip Hop Platform

Big Boy's Neighborhood

Breakfast Club

Caresha Please

Complex

Drink Champs

HipHopDX

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

NPR Tiny Desk

Verzuz

Hustler of the Year

50 Cent

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

JAY-Z

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Drake - "Churchill Downs" (Jack Harlow featuring Drake)

Drake - "Wait for You" (Future featuring Drake and Tems)

J. Cole - "Poke It Out" (Wale featuring J. Cole)

J. Cole - "London" (BIA and J. Cole)

Lil Baby - "Girls Want Girls" (Drake featuring Lil Baby)

Kanye West - "City of Gods" (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys)

Jadakiss - "Black Illuminati" (Freddie Gibbs featuring Jadakiss)

Impact Track

Lizzo - "About Damn Time"

Fivio Foreign, Kanye West and Alicia Keys - "City of Gods"

Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

Nas featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill - "Nobody"

Latto - "P----"

Kendrick Lamar - "The Heart Part 5"

Doja Cat - "Woman"

Best International Flow