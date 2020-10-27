BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Event
It's that special time of year again!
The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2. Viewers can also catch the ceremony on TV streaming services: Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, Philo and YouTube TV.
The 15th annual award show is a star-studded event honoring some of the biggest artists of hip hop.
In 2019, female rap legend Lil' Kim was recognized as the I am hip hop icon of the year. Breakout star Megan Thee Stallion took home the trophy for hot ticket performer. Travis Scott won the award for album of the year for his hit record Astroworld — he was also named video director of the year. JAY-Z won the hustler of the year award. Cardi B snagged the made-you-look award. And the late Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with the BET Hip Hop award for MVP of the year.
Here's everything to know about the 2020 Hip Hop Awards!
Emcees Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean — of the 85 South Comedy Show — are the evening's host
In their own series, the dynamic trio has proven that they know how to host a show. They sit with various stars from Busta Rhymes to former Brooklyn Nets guard Iman Shumpert during each episode of the 85 South Comedy Show.
Master P is this year's I am hip hop award recipient
Iconic rap star and producer Master P — also Romeo Miller's dad — will receive the biggest honor of the night. Master P (né Percy Robert Miller) is being awarded for his immense contribution to hip hop culture over his nearly 30-year career.
He founded his label No Limit Records in the early '90s and signed artists including Snoop Dogg. Master P has since sold more than 75 million albums. The music executive, 50, has produced eight films, written and directed six and made appearances in movies including Gone In 60 Seconds, Dark Blue and Hollywood Homicide.
In 2013, the mogul was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, making him the first hip hop artist honoree. He won the American Music Award for favorite rap/hip hop artist in 1999.
The award for most 2020 BET Hip Hop nominations goes to... DaBaby
DaBaby leads nominations this year with 12 nods in categories including best hip hop video, best lyricist and hip hop album of the year.
Next is Roddy Ricch with 11 BET Hip Hop Awards nods. The 22-year-old rap star made waves with his 2019 mega-hit "The Box" which sat in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks straight.
Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are also top contenders tied with eight potential wins each, making them the third most-nominated artists of the night.
Burna Boy, Quavo, Big Sean, City Girls, 2 Chainz and more will light up the stage
This year's show is jam-packed with performances from several rap stars including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Migos' star Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, Ty Dolla $ign, and international star Burna Boy.
The 2020 Hip Hop Awards will air on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. EST
To catch all the excitement of the 2020 Hip Hop Awards, tune in to BET Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.
Viewers can also stream the show on Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, Philo and YouTube TV.
Check out the complete list of nominees:
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
- DaBaby, “BOP”
- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Drake, “Toosie Slide"
- Future feat. Drake, “Life is Good"
- Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
BEST COLLABORATION
- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Future feat. Drake, “Life is Good”
- Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin (Remix)”
- Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”
- Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”
- Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin'”
BEST DUO
- Chris Brown and Young Thug
- City Girls
- Earthgang
- Jackboys
- Migos
- Run the Jewels
BEST LIVE PERFORMER
- Big Sean
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Meghan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Travis Scott
LYRICIST OF THE YEAR
- Big Sean
- DaBaby
- Drake
- J. Cole
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Rapsody
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler
- Cole Bennett
- Colin Tilley
- Dave Meyers
- Director X
- Teyana “Spike Lee” Taylor
DJ OF THE YEAR
- Chase B
- D-Nice
- DJ Drama
- DJ Envy
- DJ Khaled
- Mustard
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
- 9th Wonder
- DJ Khaled
- Hit-Boy
- JetsonMade
- Mike Will Made-It
- Mustard
HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- DaBaby
- Drake
- Future
- Lil Baby
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
SONG OF THE YEAR
- “BOP” – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DaBaby)
- “Life is Good” – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (Future feat. Drake)
- “Rockstar" – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
- “Savage (Remix)” – Produced by J. White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
- “The Box” – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)
- “Toosie Slide” – Produced by OZ (Drake)
HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- DaBaby - Blame it on Baby
- DaBaby - Kirk
- Future - High Off Life
- Lil Baby - My Turn
- Megan Thee Stallion - Suga
- Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial
BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST
- Flo Milli
- Jack Harlow
- Mulatto
- NLE Choppa
- Pop Smoke
- Rod Wave
HUSTLER OF THE YEAR
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Jay-Z
- Meghan Thee Stallion
- Rick Ross
- Travis Scott
BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM
- Complex
- HipHopDX
- HotNewHipHop
- The Breakfast Club
- The Joe Budden Podcast
- The Shade Room
- XXL
SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE
- Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)
- BIA, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. BIA)
- Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)
- Future, “Roses (Remix)” (Saint Jhn feat. Future)
- Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)
- Travis Scott “Hot (Remix)” (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)
IMPACT TRACK
- Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”
- DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar (BLM Remix)”
- J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”
- Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
- Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, “Afeni”
- Wale feat. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW
- Djonga (Brazil)
- Kaaris (France)
- Khaligraph Jones (Kenya)
- Meryl (France)
- Ms Banks (UK)
- Nasty C (South Africa)
- Stormzy (UK)