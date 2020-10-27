DaBaby leads nominations this year with 12 nods, Roddy Ricch has 11 while Drake and Megan Thee Stallion are also top contenders with 8 potential wins each

BET Hip Hop Awards 2020: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Event

It's that special time of year again!

The 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST on BET, BET Her, VH1 and MTV2. Viewers can also catch the ceremony on TV streaming services: Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, Philo and YouTube TV.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The 15th annual award show is a star-studded event honoring some of the biggest artists of hip hop.

In 2019, female rap legend Lil' Kim was recognized as the I am hip hop icon of the year. Breakout star Megan Thee Stallion took home the trophy for hot ticket performer. Travis Scott won the award for album of the year for his hit record Astroworld — he was also named video director of the year. JAY-Z won the hustler of the year award. Cardi B snagged the made-you-look award. And the late Nipsey Hussle was posthumously honored with the BET Hip Hop award for MVP of the year.

Here's everything to know about the 2020 Hip Hop Awards!

Emcees Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean — of the 85 South Comedy Show — are the evening's host

In their own series, the dynamic trio has proven that they know how to host a show. They sit with various stars from Busta Rhymes to former Brooklyn Nets guard Iman Shumpert during each episode of the 85 South Comedy Show.

Master P is this year's I am hip hop award recipient

Iconic rap star and producer Master P — also Romeo Miller's dad — will receive the biggest honor of the night. Master P (né Percy Robert Miller) is being awarded for his immense contribution to hip hop culture over his nearly 30-year career.

He founded his label No Limit Records in the early '90s and signed artists including Snoop Dogg. Master P has since sold more than 75 million albums. The music executive, 50, has produced eight films, written and directed six and made appearances in movies including Gone In 60 Seconds, Dark Blue and Hollywood Homicide.

In 2013, the mogul was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, making him the first hip hop artist honoree. He won the American Music Award for favorite rap/hip hop artist in 1999.

RELATED VIDEO: Cardi B Gifts Megan Thee Stallion a Custom Hermès Birkin to Celebrate 'WAP' Hitting No. 1

The award for most 2020 BET Hip Hop nominations goes to... DaBaby

DaBaby leads nominations this year with 12 nods in categories including best hip hop video, best lyricist and hip hop album of the year.

Next is Roddy Ricch with 11 BET Hip Hop Awards nods. The 22-year-old rap star made waves with his 2019 mega-hit "The Box" which sat in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks straight.

Megan Thee Stallion and Drake are also top contenders tied with eight potential wins each, making them the third most-nominated artists of the night.

RELATED VIDEO: Megan Thee Stallion Shares Her Tips for a Hot Girl Summer

Burna Boy, Quavo, Big Sean, City Girls, 2 Chainz and more will light up the stage

This year's show is jam-packed with performances from several rap stars including 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Chris Martin, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Jhené Aiko, Lil Baby, Mulatto, Migos' star Quavo, Tobe Nwigwe, Ty Dolla $ign, and international star Burna Boy.

Image zoom Quavo | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2020 Hip Hop Awards will air on Oct. 27 at 9 p.m. EST

To catch all the excitement of the 2020 Hip Hop Awards, tune in to BET Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EST.

Viewers can also stream the show on Sling TV, AT&T TV Now, Philo and YouTube TV.

Check out the complete list of nominees:

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

DaBaby, “BOP”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Drake, “Toosie Slide"

Future feat. Drake, “Life is Good"

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

BEST COLLABORATION

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”

Future feat. Drake, “Life is Good”

Jack Harlow feat. Tory Lanez, DaBaby & Lil Wayne, “What’s Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign, “Hot Girl Summer”

Mustard feat. Roddy Ricch, “Ballin'”

BEST DUO

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

Earthgang

Jackboys

Migos

Run the Jewels

BEST LIVE PERFORMER

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

Meghan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

LYRICIST OF THE YEAR

Big Sean

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapsody

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Cactus Jack & White Trash Tyler

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Director X

Teyana “Spike Lee” Taylor

DJ OF THE YEAR

Chase B

D-Nice

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Khaled

Mustard

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

9th Wonder

DJ Khaled

Hit-Boy

JetsonMade

Mike Will Made-It

Mustard

HIP HOP ARTIST OF THE YEAR

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

SONG OF THE YEAR

“BOP” – Produced By JetsonMade & Starboy (DaBaby)

“Life is Good” – Produced by Ambezza, D. Hill & OZ (Future feat. Drake)

“Rockstar" – Produced by SethInTheKitchen (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

“Savage (Remix)” – Produced by J. White Did It (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

“The Box” – Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze (Roddy Ricch)

“Toosie Slide” – Produced by OZ (Drake)

HIP HOP ALBUM OF THE YEAR

DaBaby - Blame it on Baby

DaBaby - Kirk

Future - High Off Life

Lil Baby - My Turn

Megan Thee Stallion - Suga

Roddy Ricch - Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial

BEST NEW HIP HOP ARTIST

Flo Milli

Jack Harlow

Mulatto

NLE Choppa

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave

HUSTLER OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Meghan Thee Stallion

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

BEST HIP HOP PLATFORM

Complex

HipHopDX

HotNewHipHop

The Breakfast Club

The Joe Budden Podcast

The Shade Room

XXL

SWEET 16: BEST FEATURED VERSE

Beyoncé, “Savage (Remix)” (Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé)

BIA, “Best on Earth” (Russ feat. BIA)

Cardi B, “Writing on the Wall” (French Montana feat. Post Malone, Cardi B & Rvssian)

Future, “Roses (Remix)” (Saint Jhn feat. Future)

Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar” (DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch)

Travis Scott “Hot (Remix)” (Young Thug feat. Gunna & Travis Scott)

IMPACT TRACK

Anderson .Paak & Jay Rock, “Lockdown”

DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar (BLM Remix)”

J. Cole, “Snow on tha Bluff”

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton, “Afeni”

Wale feat. Kelly Price, “Sue Me”

BEST INTERNATIONAL FLOW