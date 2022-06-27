BET Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
The BET Awards honors the performances in music, film, television and sports that've made the biggest impact on culture over the past year, and the 22nd annual ceremony was no exception.
Held Sunday night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the award show saw high-profile figures across every sector of the entertainment industry receive trophies for their work — with show-stopping performances from Lizzo, Chlöe, Jack Harlow and more sprinkled throughout the ceremony.
Leading the BET Awards 2022 nominations was Doja Cat with nods in six categories for her Planet Her album and its singles. Closely following with four nominations each is Drake, recognized for his work on last year's Certified Lover Boy album, and Ari Lennox for her single "Pressure" and Summer Walker collaboration "Unloyal."
Other top nominees at the upcoming ceremony included Chlöe, Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems — who all closely follow Lennox, 31, and Drake, 35, with three nominations each.
Additionally, Sean "Diddy" Combs was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award, which has previously gone to the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince and more. The prestigious award aims to praise those "who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence," according to a press release.
Here's the list of winners:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Ari Lennox
- Chlöe
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Mary J. Blige
- Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Blxst
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
- Wizkid
- Yung Bleu
BEST GROUP
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
- Chlöe X Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby & Lil Durk
- Migos
- Young Dolph & Key Glock
BEST COLLABORATION
- Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
- DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
- Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
- Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
- Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
- Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
- Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Missy Elliott
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Baby Keem
- Benny the Butcher
- Latto
- Muni Long
- Tems
- Yung Bleu
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
- H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
- Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
- Drake - Certified Lover Boy
- Kanye West - Donda
- Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
- Doja Cat - Planet Her
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"
- Kanye West - "Come to Life"
- Kelly Price - "Grace"
- Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"
- H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"
- Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
- Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
BET HER
- Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"
- Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"
- Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
- Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
- Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"
- Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"
- Doja Cat - "Woman"
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
- Dave (UK)
- Dinos (France)
- Fally Ipupa (DRC)
- Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
- Little Simz (UK)
- Ludmilla (Brazil)
- Major League DJZ (South Africa)
- Tayc (France)
- Tems (Nigeria)
BEST MOVIE
- Candyman
- King Richard
- Respect
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Summer of Soul
- The Harder They Fall
BEST ACTOR
- Adrian Holmes - Bel Air
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Damson Idris - Snowfall
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem
- Jabari Banks - Bel Air
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
- Will Smith - King Richard
BEST ACTRESS
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Coco Jones - Bel Air
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jennifer Hudson - Respect
- Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
- Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Regina King - The Harder They Fall
- Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
- Akira Akbar
- Demi Singleton
- Marsai Martin
- Miles Brown
- Saniyya Sidney
- Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Brittney Griner
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- DAaron Donald
- Bubba Wallace
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Ja Morant
- LeBron James
- Stephen Curry