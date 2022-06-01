BET Awards 2022 Nominations — Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake Lead the List

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2022 will be held June 26 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater

Who will win at this year's BET Awards?

BET announced the nominations for the BET Awards 2022 on Wednesday, and Doja Cat leads the list with nods in six categories. Ari Lennox and Drake tie for the second-most nominations, as each artist is up for four awards.

Across 19 categories, the BET Awards 2022 nominations honor performances in music, film, television, and sports from the past year. Billed as "culture's biggest night," the 22nd annual ceremony aims to "showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience — celebrating the present and future of Black music by elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change," per a press release.

Set to air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on June 26 at 8 p.m. EST, the BET Awards 2022 will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson — a fitting choice, as the actress has earned six best actress trophies at the award show, most recently in 2017 for her performance in Hidden Figures.

Presenters and performers appearing at the award show have yet to be announced. Last year's ceremony saw Queen Latifah receive a lifetime achievement award as well as a tribute performance from Rapsody, Monie Love, Lil' Kim, and MC Lyte. A recipient for the coveted award has not yet been revealed by BET.

Complete List of BET Awards 2022 Nominees:

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Chlöe

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Mary J. Blige

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Blxst

Chris Brown

Giveon

Lucky Daye

The Weeknd

Wizkid

Yung Bleu

BEST GROUP

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)

Chlöe X Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby & Lil Durk

Migos

Young Dolph & Key Glock

SZA, Doja Cat

BEST COLLABORATION

Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"

DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"

BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Latto

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Kanye West

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"

Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak

Benny Boom

Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch

Director X

Hype Williams

Missy Elliott

BEST NEW ARTIST

Baby Keem

Benny the Butcher

Latto

Muni Long

Tems

Yung Bleu

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic

H.E.R. - Back of My Mind

Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost

Drake - Certified Lover Boy

Kanye West - Donda

Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe

Doja Cat - Planet Her

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"

Kanye West - "Come to Life"

Kelly Price - "Grace"

Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"

Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"

Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"

BET HER

Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"

Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"

Chlöe - "Have Mercy"

Ari Lennox - "Pressure"

Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"

Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"

Doja Cat - "Woman"

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Dave (UK)

Dinos (France)

Fally Ipupa (DRC)

Fireboy DML (Nigeria)

Little Simz (UK)

Ludmilla (Brazil)

Major League DJZ (South Africa)

Tayc (France)

Tems (Nigeria)

BEST MOVIE

Candyman

King Richard

Respect

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Summer of Soul

The Harder They Fall

BEST ACTOR

Adrian Holmes - Bel Air

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish

Damson Idris - Snowfall

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem

Jabari Banks - Bel Air

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Will Smith - King Richard

BEST ACTRESS

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Coco Jones - Bel Air

Issa Rae - Insecure

Jennifer Hudson - Respect

Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost

Queen Latifah - The Equalizer

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Regina King - The Harder They Fall

Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home

YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Akira Akbar

Demi Singleton

Miles Brown

Saniyya Sidney

Storm Reid

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Brittney Griner

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Sha'Carri Richardson

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD