BET Awards 2022 Nominations — Doja Cat, Ari Lennox and Drake Lead the List
Who will win at this year's BET Awards?
BET announced the nominations for the BET Awards 2022 on Wednesday, and Doja Cat leads the list with nods in six categories. Ari Lennox and Drake tie for the second-most nominations, as each artist is up for four awards.
Other top nominees at the upcoming ceremony include Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems — who all closely follow Lennox and Drake with three nominations each.
Across 19 categories, the BET Awards 2022 nominations honor performances in music, film, television, and sports from the past year. Billed as "culture's biggest night," the 22nd annual ceremony aims to "showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience — celebrating the present and future of Black music by elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change," per a press release.
Set to air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on June 26 at 8 p.m. EST, the BET Awards 2022 will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson — a fitting choice, as the actress has earned six best actress trophies at the award show, most recently in 2017 for her performance in Hidden Figures.
Presenters and performers appearing at the award show have yet to be announced. Last year's ceremony saw Queen Latifah receive a lifetime achievement award as well as a tribute performance from Rapsody, Monie Love, Lil' Kim, and MC Lyte. A recipient for the coveted award has not yet been revealed by BET.
Complete List of BET Awards 2022 Nominees:
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Ari Lennox
- Chlöe
- Doja Cat
- H.E.R.
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Mary J. Blige
- Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
- Blxst
- Chris Brown
- Giveon
- Lucky Daye
- The Weeknd
- Wizkid
- Yung Bleu
BEST GROUP
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak)
- Chlöe X Halle
- City Girls
- Lil Baby & Lil Durk
- Migos
- Young Dolph & Key Glock
BEST COLLABORATION
- Wizkid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems - "Essence"
- DJ Khaled fest. Lil Baby & Lil Durk - "Every Chance I Get"
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties
- Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
- Bia feat. Nicki Minaj - "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)"
BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Cardi B
- Doja Cat
- Latto
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
- Saweetie
BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST
- Drake
- Future
- J. Cole
- Jack Harlow
- Kanye West
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lil Baby
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Baby Keem & Kendrick Lamar - "Family Ties"
- Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
- Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
- Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - "Smokin Out The Window"
- Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
- Anderson .Paak a.k.a. Director .Paak
- Benny Boom
- Beyoncé & Dikayl Rimmasch
- Director X
- Hype Williams
- Missy Elliott
BEST NEW ARTIST
- Baby Keem
- Benny the Butcher
- Latto
- Muni Long
- Tems
- Yung Bleu
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
- Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) - An Evening with Silk Sonic
- H.E.R. - Back of My Mind
- Tyler, the Creator - Call Me If You Get Lost
- Drake - Certified Lover Boy
- Kanye West - Donda
- Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales, Mo' Tales: The Deluxe
- Doja Cat - Planet Her
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
- Marvin Sapp - "All In Your Hands"
- Kanye West - "Come to Life"
- Kelly Price - "Grace"
- Fred Hammond - "Hallelujah"
- H.E.R. & Tauren Wells - "Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)"
- Election Worship & Maverick City Music - "Jireh"
- Lil Baby X Kirk Franklin - "We Win"
BET HER
- Alicia Keys - "Best of Me (Originals)"
Mary J. Blige - "Good Morning Gorgeous"
- Chlöe - "Have Mercy"
- Ari Lennox - "Pressure"
- Jazmine Sullivan - "Roster"
- Summer Walker & Ari Lennox - "Unloyal"
- Doja Cat - "Woman"
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
- Dave (UK)
- Dinos (France)
- Fally Ipupa (DRC)
- Fireboy DML (Nigeria)
- Little Simz (UK)
- Ludmilla (Brazil)
- Major League DJZ (South Africa)
- Tayc (France)
- Tems (Nigeria)
BEST MOVIE
- Candyman
- King Richard
- Respect
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Summer of Soul
- The Harder They Fall
BEST ACTOR
- Adrian Holmes - Bel Air
- Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
- Damson Idris - Snowfall
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
- Forest Whitaker - Respect / Godfather of Harlem
- Jabari Banks - Bel Air
- Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
- Will Smith - King Richard
BEST ACTRESS
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
- Coco Jones - Bel Air
- Issa Rae - Insecure
- Jennifer Hudson - Respect
- Mary J. Blige - Power Book II: Ghost
- Queen Latifah - The Equalizer
- Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
- Regina King - The Harder They Fall
- Zendaya - Euphoria / Spider-Man: No Way Home
YOUNGSTARS AWARD
- Akira Akbar
- Demi Singleton
- Miles Brown
- Saniyya Sidney
- Storm Reid
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Brittney Griner
- Candace Parker
- Naomi Osaka
- Serena Williams
- Sha'Carri Richardson
- Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
- Aaron Donald
- Bubba Wallace
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Ja Morant
- LeBron James
- Stephen Curry