Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey and More Announced as BET Awards 2022 Performers
The BET Awards 2022 is shaping up to be extremely star-studded!
On Thursday, BET announced the first round of performers for this year's BET Awards, set to go down June 26 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, and Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey are among the artists taking the stage.
Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin will also perform at this year's ceremony, with newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI announced to take the BET Amplified Stage, which highlights rising musicians.
Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, who's earned six best actress trophies at the award show, most recently in 2017 for her performance in Hidden Figures, the BET Awards 2022 will also see Sean "Diddy" Combs honored with the lifetime achievement award. The honor is annually presented to a figure who's made a significant impact on culture and the entertainment industry.
Earlier this month, BET announced the nominations for the BET Awards 2022, and Doja Cat leads the list with nods in six categories. Ari Lennox and Drake tie for the second-most nominations, as each artist is up for four awards.
Other top nominees at the upcoming ceremony include Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Chloe Bailey, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems — who all closely follow Lennox and Drake with three nominations each.
Across 19 categories, the BET Awards 2022 nominations honor performances in music, film, television, and sports from the past year. Billed as "culture's biggest night," the 22nd annual ceremony aims to "showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience — celebrating the present and future of Black music by elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change," per a press release.