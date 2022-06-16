Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Chloe Bailey and More Announced as BET Awards 2022 Performers

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the BET Awards 2022 will take place June 26 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater

The BET Awards 2022 is shaping up to be extremely star-studded!

On Thursday, BET announced the first round of performers for this year's BET Awards, set to go down June 26 at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, and Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey are among the artists taking the stage.

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, who's earned six best actress trophies at the award show, most recently in 2017 for her performance in Hidden Figures, the BET Awards 2022 will also see Sean "Diddy" Combs honored with the lifetime achievement award. The honor is annually presented to a figure who's made a significant impact on culture and the entertainment industry.

Earlier this month, BET announced the nominations for the BET Awards 2022, and Doja Cat leads the list with nods in six categories. Ari Lennox and Drake tie for the second-most nominations, as each artist is up for four awards.

Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, Drake Doja Cat, Ari Lennox, Drake | Credit: Amy Sussman/FilmMagic; Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Mike Marsland/WireImage