Lil Wayne Joins Performers at BET Awards 2022, with Keke Palmer, Idris Elba and More to Present
The BET Awards 2022 are getting some added star power!
The annual award show has added Lil Wayne to its slate of performers, as well as an A-list line-up of presenters, including Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.
The "Lollipop" rapper, 39, will join a previously announced performance set that includes Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey.
Among the other presenters set to take the stage are Ne-Yo, Janelle Monáe, Nene Leakes, Tamar Braxton, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Irv Gotti, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Novi Brown, Serayah, Terrence J, Tisha Campbell and Will Packer, the network announced on Thursday.
MC Lyte will serve as announcer, and DJ Diamond Kuts will return as house DJ when the BET Awards air live from Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater on June 26.
This year's show, hosted by Taraji P. Henson, will also include performances by Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, plus newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI on the BET Amplified Stage.
Sean "Diddy" Combs will be honored with this year's Lifetime Achievement Award.
Doja Cat has the most nominations heading into the night, with six, while Ari Lennox and Drake trail with four apiece.