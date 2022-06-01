Lil Nas X said it was less about his lack of nominations, and more about how he felt as though he has to "fight to be seen in this world" as a gay Black artist

Lil Nas X Vents Frustrations After He's Not Nominated at BET Awards, Says Hits 'Should've Helped Me'

Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X, Innovator of the Year, attends Variety's Hitmakers Brunch presented by Peacock | Girls5eva on December 04, 2021 in Downtown Los Angeles.

Lil Nas X is expressing his disappointment after he came up short on the nominations list for this year's BET Awards.

The "Industry Baby" singer, 23, vented his frustrations on Twitter Wednesday after neither he nor his debut studio album Montero were named as nominees for the 2022 BET Awards, which will take place later this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!" he wrote in a series of posts that have since been deleted.

After a fan questioned his tweet and asked why he felt he deserved to be nominated, Lil Nas X responded: "idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album… i feel like that should've helped me a bit"

Montero, which came out in September, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and was nominated for album of the year at the Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X Vents Frustrations After He's Not Nominated at BET Awards Credit: Lil Nas X/Twitter

Lil Nas X Vents Frustrations After He's Not Nominated at BET Awards Credit: Lil Nas X/Twitter

Lil Nas X Vents Frustrations After He's Not Nominated at BET Awards Credit: Lil Nas X/Twitter

Two of the album's singles — "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" and "Industry Baby" — topped the Billboard Hot 100, while a third, "That's What I Want," peaked at No. 8.

In a follow-up tweet, Lil Nas X, who is openly gay, further explained his frustrations, and said it was less about his lack of nominations and more about what he feels is a lack of acceptance.

"not even that, doesn't even have to be me nominated," he wrote. "i just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to pretend we are invisible."

A spokesperson for the BET Awards did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

RELATED VIDEO: Lil Nas X Gives Birth to First-Ever Studio Album in Delivery Video: 'Baby Montero Is Here!'

In addition to his album of the year nomination, Lil Nas X was nominated for four additional Grammys this year, and also won favorite music video at the American Music Awards.

BET nominations were announced Wednesday morning, with Doja Cat leading the pack with six nominations.

Artists nominated for best album include Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Tyler, the Creator, Drake, Kanye West, Jazmine Sullivan and Doja Cat, while Drake, Future, J. Cole, Jack Harlow, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby are up for best male hip-hop artist.