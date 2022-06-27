The post-show place to be was the Los Angeles hotspot Craig's for stars like Lizzo and Bruno Mars

Here's What You Didn't See at the BET Awards 2022, from Post-Show Dinners to Backstage Hugs

The 2022 BET Awards may have given us some memorable performances, speeches and surprise appearances, but not everything made it to air.

Here are some of the best moments you didn't see on TV, from the post-show pow-wows to the feel-good backstage hugs.

Inside the Show

The crowd was the place to be Sunday night at Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater, as everyone from Billy Porter and Lena Waithe to Cynthia Erivo snagged a seat at the show. The trio was even seen sharing a laugh together during commercial break.

Host Taraji P. Henson speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

Jussie Smollett was also seen in the audience, dancing throughout the night in good spirits. The actor, who previously starred on Empire alongside host Taraji P. Henson, previously received public support from Henson after he was found guilty of staging his own hate crime and filing a false police report in 2019.

Elsewhere in the crowd, Ray J was pumped to see his sister Brandy take the stage with Jack Harlow for a surprise duet of his chart-topper "First Class," and Lil' Kim received some of the night's biggest cheers when she performed as part of a tribute to Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Diddy, of course, was the man of the hour; on hand Sunday to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, the rapper drew hugs and attention from many people in the audience during commercial breaks.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs performs onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Diddy | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Backstage

The good vibes weren't limited to the stage. Behind the scenes, stars got affectionate, swapping hugs all night. Among those who shared a hug were Tami Roman and Debbie Allen, Tems and Tami Roman, Kirk Franklin and Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier and Babyface and BET's Stephen Hill. Keke Palmer, meanwhile, offered plenty of hugs to her many fans.

Before taking the stage with Joey Bada$$ to perform "The Highs & The Lows," Chance the Rapper and his team took part in a prayer huddle, and Chloe Bailey was spotted doing vocal warm-ups before performing "Surprise" and "Treat Me."

Afterwards

Once the show wrapped, many of the night's big stars headed to the celebrity hotspot Craig's, including Lizzo. The singer, who performed her hit "About Damn Time," was spotted with her boyfriend, Myke Wright, and her mom, Shari, at the popular Italian restaurant.