BET Awards 2022: Everything to Know About 'Culture's Biggest Night'
Get hyped — the 2022 BET Awards are almost here!
On Sunday, the famed award show ceremony will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Billed as "culture's biggest night," the 22nd annual ceremony aims to "showcase the best, brightest and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience — celebrating the present and future of Black music by elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change," per a press release.
The ceremony is set to be jam-packed with energetic performances by artists like Lizzo, Joey Bada$$ and Chance the Rapper.
Meanwhile, Doja Cat leads the nominations heading into the night with six, while Ari Lennox and Drake trail with four apiece.
Here's everything to know about the annual show:
Who's hosting?
For the second year in a row, actress Taraji P. Henson will host the award show.
"I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the 'empire' of Black Excellence," Henson, 51, said in a May press release. "Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative's dream. I can't wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night."
"Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year," Connie Orlando, EVP specials, music programming and music strategy at BET said in a release. "For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022."
Who's nominated?
The artist with the most nods this year is Doja Cat as she leads with nods in six categories. Ari Lennox and Drake tie for the second-most nominations, as each artist is up for four awards.
Doja Cat, 26, appears in nearly ever top category including best female R&B, best female hip hop artist, video of the year and album of the year.
Other top nominees at the upcoming ceremony include Baby Keem, Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak, Chlöe, Future, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige, and Tems — who all closely follow Lennox and Drake with three nominations each.
Who's performing?
The award show is sure to be an eventful one with stars like Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Chloe Bailey taking the stage!
Lil Wayne, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Giveon, Joey Bada$$, Muni Long, Roddy Ricch and Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin will also perform at this year's ceremony, with newcomers GoGo Morrow and OGI announced to take the BET Amplified Stage, which highlights rising musicians.
Who is presenting?
Presenters include Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, as well as Ne-Yo, Janelle Monáe, Nene Leakes, Tamar Braxton, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Irv Gotti, KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Novi Brown, Serayah, Terrence J, Tisha Campbell and Will Packer.
Who is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award?
This year's Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is Sean "Diddy" Combs.
The award, which has previously gone to the likes of Whitney Houston, Prince and more, honors those "who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence," according to a press release.
"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."
How do I watch the 2022 BET Awards?
The 2022 BET Awards are set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 26 on BET. Viewers without a cable subscription can tune in to watch BET on certain packages with several streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV Now, and Locast.