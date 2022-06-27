Diddy Pays Tribute to Late Kim Porter While Accepting 2022 BET Awards' Lifetime Achievement Award

"Baby girl, this is for you," Diddy said, before launching into a performance of "I'll Be Missing You" in honor of late ex Kim Porter

Sean "Diddy" Combs will always be "missing" late ex Kim Porter.

While being honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2022 BET Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, the rapper, 52, gave several special shout-outs to Porter, who died unexpectedly of lobar pneumonia in 2018 at age 47.

After several star-studded performances that paid homage to his career, Diddy played an old video clip of Porter telling him, "Congratulations, Puffy, you're a star. I can't tell you how proud I am. From Harlem to Hollywood, that's a long journey ... You work so hard, and I've watched you, your blood sweat and tears, and you've arrived."

Sweet home videos of their children, son King, 24, and twins Jessie James and D'Lila Star, 15, were also featured in a montage.

Sean "Diddy" Combs accepts the lifetime achievement award at the BET Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Babyface and Kanye West, also known as Ye, look on from back left 2022 BET Awards - Show, Los Angeles, United States - 26 Jun 2022 Sean "Diddy" Combs | Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Then, before launching into a performance of "I'll Be Missing You" with Faith Evans and Maverick City Choir, Diddy said, "Baby girl, this is for you." During the performance, Diddy yelled out, "I miss you so much, baby."

The artists who paid homage to Diddy's career were Jodeci, Mary J. Blige, The Lox and Lil' Kim. Diddy also performed "I Need a Girl," "Pass the Cîroc" with Busta Rhymes," and "Gotta Move On" with Bryson Tiller.

After the performances were over, Kanye West and Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds presented Diddy with his award. While accepting the honor, Diddy said, "I just miss Kim y'all."

"Stay connected to God, and he'll bring you out," he said. "I just want to say thank you to Kim."

Kim Porter and Sean "P. Diddy" Combs Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs | Credit: Giulio Marcocchi/Getty

He went on to thank "everyone who played a part in my life," including ex Cassie who brought him out of the "dark times."

Concluding his speech, he said, "When I was a kid, I saw these images that were setting me up for failure, these images that were making me feel less than a dog. I was like, 'Man I'm not with that. I'm not with that.' I closed my eyes and dreamed and saw what I had to do."

"We here for ourselves, we here for our ancestors, you feel me?" he said. "God gave me this message to give to you, and you, and you and you and the time is right now … I got this dream of Black people being free … I got this dream of us taking accountability and stop killing each other … Being rich and wealthy and living on the same block. I have this dream of us unifying … Our allies. If you're with us, don't be silent…I got that dream for us to be free, the last shall be first, and the first shall be last. We gotta unify."

BET's Lifetime Achievement Award honors those "who have not only significantly shaped culture through their extensive careers, but who have also been transformative leaders that consistently inspire generations by setting a true standard of excellence," according to a press release.

In the 1990s, Diddy founded his record label Bad Boy, which has since gone on to become a hip-hop powerhouse, selling more than 100 million records worldwide.

In addition to releasing music of his own, the three-time Grammy winner also has a successful fashion line and in 2013 launched REVOLT Media & TV, the first Black-owned multi-platform cable music network.

"Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us," BET CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. "His virtuosity is matched only by his range — from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy — Diddy has exemplified Black Excellence. We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy."

Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Sean "Diddy" Combs | Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

In 2021, Queen Latifah was the recipient and the award has previously gone to stars like Whitney Houston and Prince.

After the show, Diddy is set host a celebratory party powered by Meta alongside Ciroc Premium Vodka and Deleon Tequila.