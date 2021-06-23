Taraji P. Henson on Honoring Black Women at This Year's BET Awards: 'I Love to Uplift Women'

Taraji P. Henson is set to host the 2021 BET Awards and she's looking forward to honoring Black women like herself.

The 50-year-old actress was announced as the host for the annual event, airing June 27, and told PEOPLE (the TV show!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons her thoughts on the theme for this year's show, "Year of the Black Woman."

"This year in particular, we're honoring Black women," she said before raving that young Black and brown girls have a large selection of successful women to look up to like politician and activist Stacey Abrams and historic Vice President Kamala Harris. "I'm such a girls' girl. I love to uplift women."

Along with honoring all of Black culture, during the ceremony, actress and musician Queen Latifah will be honored with the lifetime achievement award. Henson raved about Latifah and her ability to do so much in her career, from her talk show and acting to working in several genres of music.

"I'm grateful that we're giving Queen Latifah her flowers while she's still alive. This is an award that is long overdue for her. She taught me that it's more to acting than just being in front of the camera."

Last week, BET announced the full list of performers for the annual awards ceremony, including Migos, Andra Day, H.E.R. and DaBaby.

Also set to perform are the likes of DJ Khaled, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo!, Tyler the Creator and Rapsody. Along with those on the star-studded list, rising stars Tone Stith and Bree Runway will perform on the BET Amplified Stage, following last year's virtual awards show.

"As we return LIVE with culture's biggest night, this year's show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments," Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a press release. "Some of today's hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence."

Among the artists with the most nods this year are DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind are Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods.