Taraji P. Henson Says Her BET Awards Entrance Will Shock: 'Oh My God, I Have Chills'
"I'm going to get my Beyoncé on!" the actress jokes to PEOPLE of her hosting gig
Taraji P. Henson plans on "giving what's supposed to be given" while she hosts the BET Awards on Sunday.
Henson, 50, will be hosting the BET Awards this year. In typical BET Awards fashion, Taraji will have a grand entrance and multiple outfit changes.
"I'm looking forward to my entrance," Henson told PEOPLE. "I am looking forward to my entrance! It is a check off of my life's bucket list. That's all I'm going to say ... I'm going to get my Beyoncé on! God, I have chills. Check this off the bucket list! And I'm getting ready to do it on national TV, live! I have to calm myself down."
This is not the first time that Henson has helmed an award show. Last year she hosted the American Music Awards, where her outfit changes were one of the biggest highlights of the night.
The star-studded event will feature performances from Migos, Andra Day, H.E.R., City Girls and Jazmine Sullivan. Also on the roster is Tyler the Creator, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby and DJ Khaled.
Queen Latifah will be receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award this year. In an interview with PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Henson raved about this accomplishment for Latifah and what it means for the culture.
"I'm grateful that we're giving Queen Latifah her flowers while she's still alive," she said. "This is an award that is long overdue for her. She taught me that it's more to acting than just being in front of the camera."
As for nominations, Da Baby and Megan Thee Stallion are tied for the most nominations of the night with seven each, while Cardi B and Drake are not far behind with five nominations each.
For Henson, the night will be filled with glitz, glamour and witty banter. She said that there will be a few outfit changes throughout the night, and that they're each going "make you gag." But for her, talking about fashion is nothing new - in fact, she loves shopping and donning the most fashionable looks.
The Empire actress is known for her head-turning looks and her effervescent personality that makes everyone around her chuckle. As to how Henson is preparing for the awards show on Sunday, she said that she's doing the expected.
"Well, it's not a strict diet, but I'm just watching what I eat so I can fit in all of these fabulous costumes that Jason is having made for me," Henson said. "So, I have to stick to the numbers that he turned in for all of these designers. I am working out. That's good for the body and for the mental, and just taking it easy, getting a lot of rest, drinking a lot of water, staying moisturized and out the way."
The 2021 BET Awards are airing live at 8 p.m. ET on BET. Viewers without a cable subscription can tune in to watch BET on certain packages with several streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and Philo.
