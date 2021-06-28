The "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" singer kissed one of his dancers during his performance at Sunday's BET Awards. "i love who i am and whatever i decide to do," he tweeted

Lil Nas X Claps Back at Homophobic Comments After BET Performance: 'Y'all Hate Yourselves So Much'

Lil Nas X isn't letting his haters go on unchecked.

On Monday - after hitting the BET Awards red carpet wearing a dress and locking lips with one of his dancers onstage - the "Bring U Down" singer, 22, responded to homophobic comments about his performance and said even he's still working on defeating his insecurities surrounding his sexuality.

Replying to someone sharing a video of an older gay man criticizing his "sexual" performance, Lil Nas X made it clear he's going to just keep being himself, even if he wants to wear a dress.

"y'all hate yourselves so much. y'all live your lives trying your best to appease straight ppl," he wrote. "y'all are uncomfortable with what i do because y'all are afraid they will be uncomfortable with you. work on yourselves."

"i love who i am and whatever i decide to do," he added. "get there."

And, while replying to someone tweeting "being gay doesn't mean you have to look or act the part of a fem," Lil Nas wrote, "wearing traditional male clothing and using lebron memes will not help you make straight friends bro give it up."

"You're right i am insecure about my sexuality. i still have a long way to go," Lil Nas wrote. "I've never denied that. when you're conditioned by society to hate yourself your entire life it takes a lot of unlearning. which is exactly why i do what i do."

And after a fan critiqued the sexual nature of his performance and asked that he should "promote safe sex," Lil Nas explained that wasn't his job. "i don't have to promote s- babe, i do as i please. i'm not passing out condoms at the motherf-n bet awards," he wrote.

On Sunday night, he took the stage for "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" for an Egyptian-inspired fashion reminiscent of Michael Jackson's music video for "Remember the Time."

Lil Nas X, who came out as gay in 2019 and has since won two Grammys, has been embraced by the LGBTQ community for living out loud and taking the subsequent backlash in stride.