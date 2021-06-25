Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The BET Awards are set to air at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 27 on BET

BET Awards 2021: Everything to Know About the Star-Studded Event That Will Honor 'Black Excellence'

The 2021 BET Awards are right around the corner!

Later this week, the 21st edition of the famed awards show ceremony will air live on Sunday from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The BET Awards - which honor Black individuals' achievements in music over the past year - were first established in 2001 by the Black Entertainment Television network.

"As we return LIVE with culture's biggest night, this year's show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments," Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a press release. "Some of today's hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence."

Here's everything to know about the annual show:

BET Awards Trophy Credit: Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Who's hosting?

Taraji P. Henson Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson is set to host the 2021 BET Awards, and this year she's looking forward to honoring Black women like herself.

The actress, 50, was previously announced as the host for the annual event and told PEOPLE (the TV show!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons her thoughts on the theme for this year's show, "Year of the Black Woman."

"This year in particular, we're honoring Black women," she said before raving that young Black and brown girls have a large selection of successful women to look up to like politician and activist Stacey Abrams and historic Vice President Kamala Harris. "I'm such a girls' girl. I love to uplift women."

Who's nominated?

DaBaby; Megan Thee Stallion Credit: Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock (2)

Among the artists with the most nods this year are DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind are Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods.

Megan, 26, appears in just about every top category, including video of the year, album of the year, best female hip hop artist and best collaboration for her tracks with DaBaby, 29, and Cardi B, 28.

DaBaby, meanwhile, is up for album of the year, best male hip hop artist and best collaboration for four total tracks that he appears on.

Who's performing?

Nipsey Hussle tribute DJ Khaled performing at the 2020 Grammys | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Also set to perform are the likes of DJ Khaled, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo!, Tyler the Creator and Rapsody. Along with those on the star-studded list, rising stars Tone Stith and Bree Runway will perform on the BET Amplified Stage.

Who is getting the Lifetime Achievement Award?

Queen Latifah Queen Latifah | Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/WireImage

This year, Queen Latifah is set to be honored with the lifetime achievement award during the big night.

How do I watch the 2021 BET Awards?

Relationship Stories Credit: Getty Images