DaBaby, H.E.R, DJ Khaled, Tyler the Creator and More to Perform at 2021 BET Awards

Showcasing Black excellence!

On Thursday, BET announced its full list of performers for its annual BET Awards, hosted by Taraji P. Henson. Among those set to perform at the June 27 awards show are Migos, Andra Day, H.E.R. and DaBaby.

Also set to perform are the likes of DJ Khaled, City Girls, Jazmine Sullivan, Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo!, Tyler the Creator and Rapsody. Along with those on the star-studded list, rising stars Tone Stith and Bree Runway will perform on the BET Amplified Stage.

"As we return LIVE with culture's biggest night, this year's show marks many firsts-including the highest number of performers in 21 years of BET Awards; and viewers can expect several surprise moments," Connie Orlando, EVP of Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy said in a press release. "Some of today's hottest talent will join us for our return to LA for an unforgettable night celebrating Black excellence."

Queen Latifah is set to be honored with the lifetime achievement award at the big night.

Among the artists with the most nods this year are DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion with seven nominations each. Following closely behind are Cardi B and Drake, who each have five nods.

Last year, the awards show was hosted virtually and featured performances from the likes of Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle, John Legend and Lil Wayne. With the most awards that night, Beyoncé, Chris Brown, Roddy Ricch and Megan Thee Stallion left with two each.