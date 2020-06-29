The BET Awards — held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic — are airing Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS

Lil Wayne Honors Kobe Bryant at 2020 BET Awards with Song Inspired by the Late Legend

Gone, but never forgotten.

Lil Wayne performed a special tribute in honor of Kobe Bryant as part of the 2020 BET Awards.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As video highlights from Bryant's career and photos of the late athlete and his daughter Gianna played in the background, the rapper sang his song "Kobe Bryant," which was written in 2009.

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in January alongside his 13-year-old daughter and seven other victims. The Lakers legend, who was 41 when he died, is survived by his wife Vanessa, 37, and three of their four children together: daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and Capri, who turned 1 on June 20.

In a nod to the two jersey numbers the NBA star wore throughout his career, Wayne’s latest album Funeral, which was released days after Bryant’s death, had a 24-track playlist, as well as a 24-second moment of silence on the album’s eighth track.

Wayne also took part in a star-studded tribute at the NBA All-Star Game in February.

“He the greatest on the court / And I'm the greatest on the verse,” Wayne raps on "Kobe Bryant," going on to add, “I call him King Bryant, now let the crown show.”

Image zoom Lil Wayne performs in front of "24" CBS/Youtube

Amid the unprecedented global coronavirus pandemic and national unrest in the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, the 2020 BET Awards took place virtually this year.

Honoring talent in television, film, sports and music, this year’s ceremony was helmed by Insecure actress Amanda Seales.