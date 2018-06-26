As Sunday’s BET Awards 2018 were coming to a close, host Jamie Foxx took a moment to speak about the controversial rapper XXXTentacion‘s recent murder.

During the concluding portion of the in memoriam section, whereby the late artist’s image was broadcast last, Foxx took the opportunity to address the crime and violence perpetrated within and against the young African-American community, including some of hip-hop’s most legendary artists.

“I think we are too used to young people being killed — it’s like we don’t even trip anymore,” he said, “I was actually in Las Vegas, Tupac was gone. I was in LA, Biggie was gone,” he continued, “I’m not saying it’s me, that we can stop everything, but we got to figure something out.”

Foxx then used the far-reaching topic as a segue into Snoop Dogg‘s finale. “Our next performer, he went through a whole lot of grief, turned his life around,” he added, “Today he is celebrating 25 years of his debut album, Doggystyle.”

Several other artists commented on the loss of the slain rapper on the red-carpet leading up to the event, many remembering his talent and success while lamenting the situation.

“[It’s] really unfortunate,” said actor Christian Keyes, whose son was a fan of his music. “Clearly, he had millions of fans who loved him. I don’t know all the facts surrounding, but I hate that it happened and I know he didn’t deserve it,” he told PEOPLE.

Gospel artist B. Slade also spoke to the rapper’s widespread influence. “I know at least five million kids got impacted in some type of positive way,” he said.

Weighing in on XXXTentacion’s talent, Billboard Award-winning artist Desiigner told PEOPLE, “I never really got to meet him, but I was a fan. I did study his craft. I watched him on stage and he was dope.”

Rising to fame at an early age, XXXTentacion was shot and killed at just 20 years old in a suspected robbery on June 18. The Florida native was at the height of public recognition, both for his top-charting albums as well as the allegations of domestic abuse filed against him.

A few months earlier, the rapper’s court-ordered house arrest had been lifted as he awaited trial on multiple felony counts after being charged with beating his pregnant girlfriend.

The rapper also sparked controversy with his music, notably in his September 2017 music video for his hit song, “Look at Me,” which depicted him lynching a young white boy. He saw his greatest success in death, with his song “Sad!” jumping from No. 52 to No. 1 on the Billboard chart.

XXXTentacion’s funeral and fan memorial will take place on Wednesday at the Florida Panthers Stadium in Sunrise, Florida.