BET Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos accept the Best Duo/Group award onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET)
Aja Hoggatt
June 25, 2018 11:15 AM

Did you check out the BET Awards? The main event was held at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. on Sunday and was hosted by Jamie Foxx.

Black Panther led the way with seven nominations across the acting categories, while DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar were tied with five nominations each in the music department.

Meek Mill, Migos, Nicki Minaj, and H.E.R. during the ceremony.

See the full list of nominees below.

Migos
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
SZA
H.E.R.
Rihanna
Kehlani

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar

Best Group Award
Migos
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Rae Sremmurd
Chloe X Halle

Best Collaboration Award 
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
DJ Khaled feat. Jay-Z, Future, and Beyoncé – “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage – “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee – “Unforgettable”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna – “LOYALTY.”

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
J. Cole

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Rapsody

Video of the Year Award 
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B – “Finesse (Remix)”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Migos feat. Drake – “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year Award
Benny Boom
Director X
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Dave Meyers

Best New Artist Award
SZA
H.E.R.
Daniel Caesar
GOLDLINK
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly – “I’ll Find You”
Snoop Dogg feat. B. Slade – “Words Are Few”
Ledisi & Kirk Franklin – “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp – “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj – “I’m Getting Ready”

The Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (U.K.)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)

Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown

Best Movie Award 
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound

Sportsman of the Year Award 
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award 
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year Award 
DAMN. – Kendrick Lamar
CTRL – SZA
4:44 – Jay-Z
Culture II – Migos
Black Panther: The Album – Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists
Grateful – DJ Khaled

BET Her Award 
Janelle Monae – “Django Jane”
Lizzo – “Water Me”
Mary J. Blige – “Strength of a Woman”
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown – “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe X Halle – “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47 – “2nd Fiddle”

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
SZA feat. Travis Scott – “Love Galore”
Cardi B – “Bodak Yellow”
Kendrick Lamar – “HUMBLE.”
Drake – “God’s Plan”
Migos feat. Cardi B & Nicki Minaj – “Motor Sport”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller – “Wild Thoughts”

Humanitarian Award
James Shaw Jr.
Naomi Wadler
Justin Blackman
Shaun King
Anthony Borges
Mamoudou Gassama

Lifetime Achievement Award
Anita Baker

Shine and Light Award 
Brittany Packnett

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now