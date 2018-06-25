Offset Calls Pregnant Cardi B 'My Wife' at BET Awards as Fans Wonder If They've Already Married

Offset may have just dropped a major bombshell about his relationship status.

After Migos picked up the award for best group at the BET Awards on Sunday night, the rapper, 26, gave a surprising shout-out to Cardi B, when he called his pregnant fiancée, who was not present at the awards show, “my wife.”

During his brief speech, Offset remarked, “Thank God, I thank my wife, you should thank yours.”

RELATED: BET Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 24: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos accept the Best Duo/Group award onstage at the 2018 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 24, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for BET)

RELATED: Offset Isn’t Intimidated by Cardi B’s Accomplishments: ‘I Wanted Real, I Also Wanted Successful’

My wife?!! When did Cardi B and Offset get married? #BETAwards — Kevin Green (@kev_green) June 25, 2018

Yasssss Offset better thank his wife 👏🏾👏🏾😂 @iamcardib — iEeeYip 🐩 (@ArmyStrongNette) June 25, 2018

While his comments may have prompted some fans to question whether the pair had secretly tied the knot, on Saturday the “Be Careful” rapper seemingly confirmed that the pair still had a lot of planning to do before they could say “I do.”

“Baby shower planning makes me not even wanna do a wedding,” Cardi B wrote on Twitter. “S— soo overwhelming.”

Of course, this isn’t the first time Offset has referred to Cardi B as his wife.

While sharing a pearl of wisdom about how to make relationships work in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Migos rapper said, “Guys, fellas! You’ll lose your wife trying to stop them from being the best they can.”

Opening up about their relationship, he added. “We really love each other. She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful.”

Offset and Cardi B John Parra/Telemundo/NBCU Photo Bank

During the interview, the pair also shared a few hints about what kind of baby shower they’re planning, as they have one final rager before their daughter makes her debut early next month.

“I want a lit baby shower. My baby shower’s not starting at no 5:00. My s— is going to start at 9 p.m. because that’s how I celebrate, that’s how Caribbean people celebrate,” Cardi B told the magazine with a laugh.

“I don’t like baby showers that be at 5 p.m. in the backyard, eating, cooking hors d’oeuvres. Nah,” she added. “S—, I might even drink some red wine. Red wine’s healthy, right?”

Cardi B and Offset Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

While the rapper went on to reveal on social media that she was initially planning on having two baby showers — one in New York and one in Atlanta — her doctor put a stop to that.

“I was planning to have 2 babyshowers …One in NY and one in Atl but my doctor told me i can’t fly nomore,” she wrote last week. “Now I have to fly 60 people to Atlanta.”

I was planning to have 2 babyshowers …One in NY and one in Atl but my doctor told me i can’t fly nomore ☹️☹️now i have to fly 60 people to Atlanta😩I always bragged about having 2 big families until now 😩😩😩😩 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 20, 2018

“I always bragged about having 2 big families until now,” she remarked, adding plenty of unhappy emoji faces throughout the message.