01 of 12 It's Showtime Ezra Shaw/Getty Rihanna gives a fist bump from the stage of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

02 of 12 RiRi's Back! Ezra Shaw/Getty The moment marked the Grammy winner's first performance in years — and her first since welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

03 of 12 Baby on Board Kevin Mazur/Getty While her talent was on full display — so was her baby bump! That's right, Rihanna is pregnant with baby No. 2!

04 of 12 Center of Attention Rihanna at Super Bowl 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty Rihanna stood out in a red monochrome outfit among a sea of dancers dressed in white.

05 of 12 Red Hot The singer belted a dozen songs from her catalog of record-topping hits.

06 of 12 To the Point Ezra Shaw/Getty She kicked off the show with a high-energy rendition of "Bitch Better Have My Money."

07 of 12 Sky High ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty At various points during the show, Rihanna stepped onto platforms suspended from above, taking the show to new heights — literally!

08 of 12 Sight to See Sean M. Haffey/Getty See what we mean!

09 of 12 Dance It Out Rob Carr/Getty In addition to showcasing her vocal range, Rihanna also showed off her dance moves.

10 of 12 Work, Work, Work, Work, Work Ezra Shaw/Getty During the performance, she moved across the stage carrying out a series of choreographed moves

11 of 12 Second Coat Mike Coppola/Getty At the end of the show, Ri slipped into a red maxi puffer custom designed by Pieter Mullier of Alaïa.