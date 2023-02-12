Entertainment Music Every Photo from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show From her baby bump reveal to floating above the crowd at State Farm Stadium, here is every angle of Rihanna's epic halftime performance at Super Bowl 2023 By Alexandra Schonfeld Alexandra Schonfeld Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 12, 2023 10:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 12 It's Showtime Ezra Shaw/Getty Rihanna gives a fist bump from the stage of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. 02 of 12 RiRi's Back! Ezra Shaw/Getty The moment marked the Grammy winner's first performance in years — and her first since welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022. 03 of 12 Baby on Board Kevin Mazur/Getty While her talent was on full display — so was her baby bump! That's right, Rihanna is pregnant with baby No. 2! 04 of 12 Center of Attention Rihanna at Super Bowl 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty Rihanna stood out in a red monochrome outfit among a sea of dancers dressed in white. 05 of 12 Red Hot The singer belted a dozen songs from her catalog of record-topping hits. 06 of 12 To the Point Ezra Shaw/Getty She kicked off the show with a high-energy rendition of "Bitch Better Have My Money." 07 of 12 Sky High ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty At various points during the show, Rihanna stepped onto platforms suspended from above, taking the show to new heights — literally! 08 of 12 Sight to See Sean M. Haffey/Getty See what we mean! 09 of 12 Dance It Out Rob Carr/Getty In addition to showcasing her vocal range, Rihanna also showed off her dance moves. 10 of 12 Work, Work, Work, Work, Work Ezra Shaw/Getty During the performance, she moved across the stage carrying out a series of choreographed moves 11 of 12 Second Coat Mike Coppola/Getty At the end of the show, Ri slipped into a red maxi puffer custom designed by Pieter Mullier of Alaïa. 12 of 12 Shine Bright ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Rihanna closed out the show singing her song "Diamonds" floating high above the crowd as fireworks went off outside the stadium.