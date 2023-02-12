Every Photo from Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show

From her baby bump reveal to floating above the crowd at State Farm Stadium, here is every angle of Rihanna's epic halftime performance at Super Bowl 2023

By
Published on February 12, 2023 10:03 PM
01 of 12

It's Showtime

Rihanna is seen onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ezra Shaw/Getty

Rihanna gives a fist bump from the stage of the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

02 of 12

RiRi's Back!

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ezra Shaw/Getty

The moment marked the Grammy winner's first performance in years — and her first since welcoming her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022.

03 of 12

Baby on Board

Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
Kevin Mazur/Getty

While her talent was on full display — so was her baby bump! That's right, Rihanna is pregnant with baby No. 2!

04 of 12

Center of Attention

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
Rihanna at Super Bowl 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty

Rihanna stood out in a red monochrome outfit among a sea of dancers dressed in white.

05 of 12

Red Hot

Rihanna performs on stage during the Super Bowl Half Time show

The singer belted a dozen songs from her catalog of record-topping hits.

06 of 12

To the Point

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Ezra Shaw/Getty

She kicked off the show with a high-energy rendition of "Bitch Better Have My Money."

07 of 12

Sky High

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

At various points during the show, Rihanna stepped onto platforms suspended from above, taking the show to new heights — literally!

08 of 12

Sight to See

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Sean M. Haffey/Getty

See what we mean!

09 of 12

Dance It Out

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty

In addition to showcasing her vocal range, Rihanna also showed off her dance moves.

10 of 12

Work, Work, Work, Work, Work

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty

During the performance, she moved across the stage carrying out a series of choreographed moves

11 of 12

Second Coat

Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Mike Coppola/Getty

At the end of the show, Ri slipped into a red maxi puffer custom designed by Pieter Mullier of Alaïa.

12 of 12

Shine Bright

Barbadian singer Rihanna performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Rihanna closed out the show singing her song "Diamonds" floating high above the crowd as fireworks went off outside the stadium.

Related Articles
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Rihanna Performs Her Greatest Hits on Aerial Platforms During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
All About Rihanna's Fiery Pregnancy Reveal Outfit During the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show
https://twitter.com/Rap/status/1624937097093062661/photo/1 RapTV @Rap Rick Ross and ASAP Rocky at the SuperBowl 👀‼️
A$AP Rocky Supports Pregnant Rihanna During Her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Performance
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 09: Rihanna poses on stage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Press Conference at Phoenix Convention Center on February 09, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jordin Sparks attends MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson at Los Angeles Convention Center on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Jordin Sparks Says Rihanna Performing at 2023 Super Bowl After Welcoming Her Baby Is a 'Big Deal'
Rihanna speaks during a press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 halftime show at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rihanna Is 'So Focused' on Super Bowl Halftime Show That She 'Forgot' Her Birthday and Valentine's Day
chris martin On Why He's Excited For Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Chris Martin Says He's Excited for Rihanna's Halftime Performance: 'Best Singer of All Time'
Jay-Z poses looks on with his daughter Blue Ivy Carter before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona
See All the Celebrities Cheering at Super Bowl 2023
Babyface performs "America the Beautiful" before Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale,
Kenneth 'Babyface' Edmonds Performs 'America the Beautiful' at the 2023 Super Bowl
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Skyy Moore #24 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after beating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs Beat Philadelphia Eagles to Win 2023 Super Bowl
Rihanna
Rihanna Says She's 'Pinching' Herself Over Combination of 'Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl'
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Beyonce and Rihanna attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 14, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation)
Rihanna Admits She Studied Beyoncé's Super Bowl Halftime Performances to Prepare for Her Own
US actress/singer Sheryl Lee Ralph performs the US national anthem ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Sheryl Lee Ralph Performs Soaring Rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' at 2023 Super Bowl
Rihanna performs onstage during the Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Rihanna Is Pregnant with Second Baby, Reveals Bump During Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, in Glendale, Ariz Super Bowl Football, Glendale, United States - 12 Feb 2023
Pregnant Rihanna Hinted She Was 'Bringing Someone' Before Revealing Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Named 2023 Super Bowl MVP: 'We're Not Done Yet!'
Rihanna at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rihanna's Life in Photos