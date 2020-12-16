The Best Modern Covers of Classic Christmas Songs to Put You in the Holiday Spirit

If you've ever worked in retail or, let's be honest, been to a mall at the peak of holiday season, you've heard the same old Christmas songs on repeat. While they're all classics for a reason, listening to them over and over again can make you feel ready to hunker down for a long winter's nap instead of getting in the mood to deck the halls.

The holiday season is all about getting into the spirit, so we've rounded up our favorite Christmas covers to update your holiday playlists this year. We think some of these are even better than the originals, but we'll let you be the judge!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Dolly Parton's cover of the ever-so-iconic "All I Want For Christmas is You."

It's hard to compete with the Mariah Carey classic, but if anyone can do it, it's Dolly Parton. She gets a little help from Jimmy Fallon (and some banjos) to make a country-fied version of the most popular Christmas song of all time. Have a holly, Dolly Christmas, y'all!

Don't worry, Mariah Carey still makes the list with her cover of "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)"

This is one of those times that the cover truly gives the original a run for its money. Of course, Darlene Love's original version is amazing, but there's something about Carey's powerful vocals that really bring this song to the next level.

Kacey Musgraves' merry little country version of "Merry Little Christmas."

Just call her Sleigh-cy Musgraves, y'all because this country star made "Merry Little Christmas" — originally sung by none other than Judy Garland in Meet Me in St. Louis —her own, when she covered it during The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.

Zooey Deschanel and Joseph Gordon-Levitt's stripped down cover of "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

"Here comes the jackpot question in advance:" Does it get any cuter than the 500 Days of Summer costars collaborating on this sweet and festive tune?

John Legend's cover of Stevie Wonder's "What Christmas Means to Me."

Legend's soulful vocals are a perfect fit for the Stevie Wonder jam. Plus, Wonder himself backed the singer up on the harmonica during his 2018 Christmas special, so you know it has his seal of approval.

Justin Bieber's take on "Little Drummer Boy."

The song that proves Busta Rhymes can really rap over anything.

Bruce Springsteen's rousing version of "Santa Claus Is Comin' To Town."

When The Boss says, "You better be good for goodness sake," you know he means business. Somehow, defying all logic, Springsteen's gruff vocals work perfectly with this festive tune. And you can't forget the sax!

Carly Rae Jepson's pop-tastic cover of Wham's "Last Christmas."

It's hard to improve on a song like "Last Christmas," but Jepson takes the Wham! Christmas favorite and updates it into a poppy bop that honestly, doesn't need to be limited to the holiday season.

Ne-Yo's cover of "The Christmas Song."

The R&B singer covered a stripped down, a cappella version of "The Christmas Song" by Nat King Cole, and it's as delightful and cozy as a yuletide fire.

Kylie Minogue's (dare we say, sexy?!) cover of "Santa Baby."

Probably the only song in Christmas history that can be described as sexy, "Santa Baby" is another one of those songs you'll hear throughout the Christmas season. Though we'll always love Eartha Kitt's version, Kylie Minogue's seductive cover keeps it close to the original, which might just be what makes it so great.

This "Jingle Bells" makeover from Gwen Stefani.

We all know "Jingle Bells," but this swinging Gwen Stefani cover is jazzy and includes a whole lot of brass. It's somehow makes the classic sound even more classic, if that's possible.

Miley Cyrus & Mark Ronson's cover of "Happy Christmas (War Is Over)"

It doesn't stray too far from the original in terms of style, but Cyrus's powerful vocals and an updated rock vibe make this John Lennon tune worthy of adding to your playlist.

This cover of "Christmas Wrapping" from The Spice Girls

Originally sung by The Waitresses, the poppy 1981 song got a double-dose of girl power when The Spice Girls covered it in 1998.

Sufjan Stevens' soft and cover of the Christmas hymn, "Joy to the World."

Stevens' voice was basically made to lull you to sleep by a crackling fire.

This cover of "Silent Night" by Destiny's Child.

We've got three words for you: Three. Part. Harmony.

Bright Eyes' cover of "Blue Christmas."

Originally by Elvis Presley, this cover of "Blue Christmas" leans into the rock n' roll, updating Presley's mournful song into a more upbeat one.

Fun.'s modern cover of "Sleigh Ride."

A "sleigh ride together with you" sounds Fun., doesn't it?!

Diana Ross' sweet and simple cover of "Wonderful Christmastime"

Ross's version of the Beatle's Christmas classic that plays over and over (and over) again in malls throughout Christmas, turns the tune into a more classic Christmas carol with her gorgeous vocals.

Michael Bublé's cover of "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas."

You didn't think a Michael Bublé cover wouldn't make it onto the list, did you? There are plenty to choose from, but we love this cover of Bing Crosby's standard "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas," to which Bublé lends his soulful vocals.