PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Albums of the Year

The best of the best, from some longtime favorite artists to some new faves

By
Jeff Nelson
Jeff Nelson

Jeff Nelson is the Senior News Editor, Entertainment at PEOPLE. For nearly a decade, he has worked across the brand's entertainment verticals, reporting on breaking news and writing and editing across platforms, as well as securing A-list cover exclusives, including Barry Manilow's coming out and an at-home interview with Madonna. Jeff has appeared as an expert on Good Morning America, Extra, HLN and SiriusXM, as well as at RuPaul's DragCon as a moderator. He studied magazine journalism at Drake University, graduating with a B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 12, 2022 01:39 PM
01 of 10

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Beyonce's new album Renaissance

Beyoncé celebrated dance music's queer Black roots on this club-ready masterpiece.

02 of 10

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Latin pop king Bad Bunny got political, paying tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage.

03 of 10

Taylor Swift, Midnights

Taylor Swift 2022 midnights album

On her record-breaking smash, Taylor Swift tackled insecurities, love and revenge.

04 of 10

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers

Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers

Rapper Kendrick Lamar examined family strife and his fans' expectations.

05 of 10

Miranda Lambert, Palomino

Miranda Lambert Palomino

Miranda Lambert told stories — fact as well as fiction — inspired by her travels.

06 of 10

Rosalía, MOTOMAMI

Rosalía, MOTOMAMI

The Spanish supernova Rosalía delivered a futuristic, genre-spanning triumph.

07 of 10

Harry Styles, Harry's House

Harry Styles 'Harry's House' album cover CR: Columbia Records
Columbia Records

Harry Styles, a classic-rock student, embraced funk and soul on his cozy third album.

08 of 10

Kelsea Ballerini, Subject to Change

Kelsea Ballerini, Subject to Change

Kelsea Ballerini sang of love, friendship and new chapters in life on a country-pop gem.

09 of 10

Maggie Rogers, Surrender

Maggie Rogers, Surrender

Ranging through joy, anxiety and rage, Maggie Rogers rocked out on this electrifying LP.

10 of 10

Tove Lo, Dirt Femme

Tove Lo, Dirt Femme

The edgy Swede Tove Lo got real on this collection of confessional electropop.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift accepts the Favorite Pop Album award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
American Music Awards 2022 — See the Complete Winners List!
Beyoncé and Jay Z's Family Transforms into Disney 'The Proud Family' in Amazing Halloween Photo
Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Bad Bunny attends the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best Rap Performance award for 'Savage' onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp); NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 20: NSAI Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honoree, Taylor Swift attends NSAI 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
Bad Bunny, Beyoncé, Drake and Taylor Swift Lead 2022 AMAs Nominations: See the Full List!
Anitta accepts the Best Latin award for 'Envolver' onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey.
MTV VMAs 2022: See the Complete Winners List
(FromL) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre from the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
PEOPLE Picks 12 Photos That Defined the Year
Pet Product Awards 2022
The Best New Pet Products of 2022 Picked Out By the Cats and Dogs of PEOPLE
10 Best Robes of 2022
The 10 Best Robes of 2022 Starting at $23 — from Super-Soft to Spa-Worthy
20-best-joggers-of-2022-tout
The 20 Best Joggers of 2022 to Wear Anywhere — from the Gym to the Office
The Best Sleep Masks of 2022
The 8 Best Sleep Masks of 2022 to Block Out Light While Home or Away
Two of the best yoga pants modeled by two people on a white background with pink border
The 13 Best Yoga Pants of 2022 for Everything from Vinyasa to Hot Yoga
Best Sweater Vests
Sweater Vests Are Back — and These 15 Styles Give the Ultimate Cozy-Chic Look
billboard winners
Billboard Music Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
Ororo heated jacket laid out on a floor
The 8 Best Heated Jackets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Two of the Best Wine Fridges with a colorful border
The 8 Best Wine Fridges of 2022
10-best-christmas-lights-of-2022-tout
The 10 Best Christmas Lights of 2022
Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Anderson .Paak
Grammys 2022: See the Complete List of Winners on Music's Biggest Night