PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 Albums of the Year The best of the best, from some longtime favorite artists to some new faves Published on December 12, 2022 01 of 10 Beyoncé, Renaissance Beyoncé celebrated dance music's queer Black roots on this club-ready masterpiece. 02 of 10 Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti Latin pop king Bad Bunny got political, paying tribute to his Puerto Rican heritage. 03 of 10 Taylor Swift, Midnights On her record-breaking smash, Taylor Swift tackled insecurities, love and revenge. 04 of 10 Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers Rapper Kendrick Lamar examined family strife and his fans' expectations. 05 of 10 Miranda Lambert, Palomino Miranda Lambert told stories — fact as well as fiction — inspired by her travels. 06 of 10 Rosalía, MOTOMAMI The Spanish supernova Rosalía delivered a futuristic, genre-spanning triumph. 07 of 10 Harry Styles, Harry's House Columbia Records Harry Styles, a classic-rock student, embraced funk and soul on his cozy third album. 08 of 10 Kelsea Ballerini, Subject to Change Kelsea Ballerini sang of love, friendship and new chapters in life on a country-pop gem. 09 of 10 Maggie Rogers, Surrender Ranging through joy, anxiety and rage, Maggie Rogers rocked out on this electrifying LP. 10 of 10 Tove Lo, Dirt Femme The edgy Swede Tove Lo got real on this collection of confessional electropop.