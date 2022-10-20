This year's MusiCares Persons of the Year have been announced!

On Thursday, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and legendary musician Smokey Robinson were revealed as this year's recipients of the Recording Academy philanthropic organization's coveted Persons of the Year honor, which will be presented in a Feb. 3 ceremony — two days before the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Previously given to musicians including Joni Mitchell, Aerosmith, Dolly Parton and Fleetwood Mac, this year marks the first time two individuals will be presented with the annual honor.

"Wow! How honored I am to be named the MusiCares Persons of the Year, and together with my best friend of over 65 years, the great Smokey Robinson. How special is that!" read a press statement from Gordy, 92, known for his work with musical acts including the Supremes, Marvin Gaye, Gladys Knight, Stevie Wonder and the Jackson 5, among other Motown signees.

Berry Gordy. Jenny Risher

"I am grateful to be included in MusiCares' remarkable history of music icons," continued the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member's note. "The work they do is so critical to the well-being of our music community, and I look forward to a most exciting evening."

The MusiCares honor will mark Gordy's latest Recording Academy recognition following several Grammy nominations, the President's Merit Award and the Grammy Museum's Architect of Sound: Vision Award.

Robinson, 82, also shared a statement about receiving the honor, writing, "I have supported MusiCares for many years and know what great work they do for our creative community who need our help. Recently, when no one could tour, they were a lifeline to those in the touring industry for monetary help and mental health services."

Smokey Robinson. Courtesy of Smokey Robinson

The former Miracles frontman and fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member's statement continued, "I am honored that they have chosen me and my best friend and Motown founder Berry Gordy to share this beautiful honor and celebrate with you all together."

At previous Grammy ceremonies, Robinson has received one award and seven additional nominations.

In a statement about this year's honorees, MusiCares Executive Director Laure Segura said the organization is "thrilled" to recognize Gordy and Robinson. "With Mr. Gordy as the creator of the Motown Sound, and Mr. Robinson as his first writer and artist, their music, along with the many others who joined Motown, reached out across a racially divided country to transform popular music, creating a musical legacy like no other," she wrote.

The 2023 MusiCares Persons of the Year ceremony will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and feature a silent auction as well as a tribute concert to both iconic music figures from a series of to-be-announced artists. Information regarding tickets is available at the organization's website.