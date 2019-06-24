Berlin's Terri Nunn Talks New Music, Getting the Band Back Together and Top Gun 2

Berlin frontwoman Terri Nunn is back with new music — but along with it, the wife and mother of five has a brand new perspective.

In a new music video tribute to her late mother, premiering exclusively above, the ’80s rock phenom gets candid about life, death and what comes after.

Lyrics like “Love pours like rivers through her eyes / And there is nothing to fear / She says there is nothing to fear” express the peace and serenity Nunn says her mother experienced as she was dying of cancer.

“It’s about what my mom told me as she was passing on,” Nunn, 57, tells PEOPLE. “I asked her, ‘What is it like?’ The song is what she told me. my mom said, ‘You know, Terri, I’m going to miss all of you. The hardest thing is leaving people. But this is not death. This is unbelievable. It’s really amazing’. That whole thing was a completely new concept for me.”

Feeling overwhelmingly inspired, the VH1 Bands Reunited star wrote the entire song (which she released in May) in just 20 minutes. Nunn says compiling old family footage for the video and watching the final product was painful but, “I have beliefs that people don’t leave. Their bodies do, but they’re not gone. Energy doesn’t die.”

Nunn says she’s excited to show the world her moving new video, but it’s not her only cause for celebration right now! The star is also enjoying Berlin’s unexpected reunion. The new wave band (who shot to stardom with their song “Take My Breath Away” from Tom Cruise‘s 1986 hit film Top Gun) will release their first album together since 1984 on August 2.

Nunn tells PEOPLE the band, which currently includes John Crawford, David Diamond, Dave Schulz, Carlton Bost and Chris Olivas, had to fall apart before they could come together again.

“John [Crawford] was getting divorced,” Nunn says. “He called me…He wanted some help because he’d been with her for a long time and he was hurting.”

She continues, “Then David Diamond was breaking up with his partner of 8 years. They had bought a house together and he thought it was forever and the guy started having an affair outside of the relationship in another town and it fell apart. David was hurting. So really the three of us just held each other for a while because it’s hard, especially if it’s a long relationship.”

Nunn, Crawford and Diamond channeled their emotions the best way they knew how: by writing music. The friendly reunion eventually turned into an album, and finally, a summer concert series.

“All of the sudden, we hit on something and we got a record deal,” Nunn says. “Then [John and David] started playing in some of the shows that I was already doing and people were freaking out. It really was an organic re-blending of us and our talent. So hey, I’m as thrilled as everybody else that it happened.”

With a little more life under their belt, Nunn says she and her band members have a different dynamic than they did in the 80s — in a good way.

“One of the things I like about being older is I’m not scared all the time anymore like I used to be,” Nunn tells PEOPLE. “There’s less of a fear and the ego and the frantic-ness of being younger.”

One thing that’s bringing back thoughts of her younger days: the upcoming Top Gun sequel!

“I would love to be part of Top Gun 2 in any form,” Nunn says. “[‘Take My Breath Away’] changed everything for me. It was and still is a gift that keeps on giving.”