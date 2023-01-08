Benji Madden Celebrates 8-Year Wedding Anniversary to Cameron Diaz: 'Let's Do 80 More and Then Forever'

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed daughter Raddix in 2019

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 8, 2023 12:52 PM
LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 27: Benji Madden (L) and Cameron Diaz attend a basketball game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 27, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images)
Photo: Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Benji Madden isn't afraid to get sentimental about his love for Cameron Diaz.

The Good Charlotte lead guitarist, 43, penned a special tribute to the actress, 50, and their daughter Raddix, 3, on Instagram for their eighth wedding anniversary.

"In Love, Inspired, Happy and Grateful," Madden wrote. "Eight years married, side by side, and now a little one for us to guide🐣let's do 80 more and then forever ❤️❤️❤️ happy anniversary 1*5*✨@camerondiaz my ❤️❤️‍🔥🌹🌎"

He posted the words alongside an image of a hand-drawn vase with flowers and two roses over it, with his initials written in a corner. A sunset and a ship also appear on the left of the drawing.

Diaz had stepped away from the spotlight after making the 2014 remake of the classical musical Annie, tying the knot with Madden a year later in 2015 and welcoming daughter Raddix in December 2019.

While appearing on Kevin Hart's Peacock talk show, Hart to Heart, the Charlie's Angels star said she decided to take a break as she started to realize around age 40 that there were "so many parts of my life ... that I wasn't touching" or "managing."

However, she decided to step back into acting last year, taking on a new Netflix action-comedy film titled Back in Action alongside Jamie Foxx.

The Sweetest Thing actress opened up about her return to acting after an eight-year hiatus in an interview with CBS Saturday Morning following the announcement. The star told co-host Dana Jacobson that she missed her craft during her time away.

RELATED Video: Cameron Diaz Opens Up About 'Deep Personal Healing' and How She's Supported by Husband Benji Madden

"Making movies is a particular skill set that is fun to exercise and be a part of," Diaz shared. "But yeah, it's a different lifestyle. And you kind of have to be ready to do that."

Her return to acting also means finding balance as a working mom, which Diaz said she's prepared to tackle.

"Everybody only has 100 percent, and you always have to figure out how you're going to divide that 100 percent to spread it to all that parts of your life that matter," she said.

Madden played a part in getting her to return to acting. "He encouraged her to unretire," an insider told PEOPLE. Another source said the four-time Golden Globe nominee "was ready to act again. She just needed a push. Benji has always been very supportive of Cameron in what she wants to do, especially in her career."

"She doesn't want acting to overtake her life now like it did before," added the film source, who said Back in Action, which has no set release date yet, was the right movie with the right costar at the right time. "All the parts fit into place."

