Lisa Marie Presley's son Benjamin Keough, whom she shares with ex Danny Keough, died on Sunday

Benjamin Keough's Ex-Girlfriend Shares Touching Tribute After His Death: 'You Were My Favorite Person'

Benjamin Keough's loved ones are in mourning following his tragic death.

Alexa Rohde, who previously dated Lisa Marie Presley's son, shared a touching tribute honoring the 27-year-old on Monday, writing on her Instagram, "Benjamin Storm, YOU. Always happy in the sun and water. And a laugh that made everyone happier."

In a photo slideshow, Rohde posted several solo shots of Keough in addition to pictures of the two of them together.

"You gave love to anyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a 5 year old," she wrote. "You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you."

"I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben," Rohde continued. "I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise💙words will never be enough."

In 2015, Rohde shared a selfie with Keough's mother, captioning the shot: "When your boyfriends mom is epically gorgeous 🌙."

Keough — the grandson of the late Elvis Presley — died by suicide on Sunday in Calabasas, California, according to a report from TMZ.

A representative for his mother told PEOPLE that the star is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Danny Keough.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Roger Widynowski said. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley is also mother to actress daughter Riley Keough, 31, and 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

Image zoom Benjamin Keough and Lisa Marie Presley in 2010 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images

Back in October 2014, Presley spoke to Healthy Living magazine about her family, which she called "just very normal."

"We all stay together. We are all very close. Wherever I am, they have their rooms and live with me," she said at the time. "We all try to stay close as much as possible. Like, in the same room, preferably for me. I don’t like it when they are far away in any way."

"I am very protective," she continued. "I just smother them in love and I am also ferociously protective. They are my priority. That’s what I do. That’s what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

Presley explained that even when her kids reach adulthood, caring for and doting on them never ends.

"When they get older sometimes I don’t think it ever ends. When they get past 18 I think their problems just get bigger to be honest; that’s always a struggle," she said. "... We all kind of hold each other up; we are all each other’s best friends. I’m theirs but I am also their mother."

The mother emphasized her tight-knit bond with her children, adding that "none of us are happy if we haven’t seen each other past a week or two."

One of Presley's most recent social media posts, from June 2019, featured the musician with her four children, including Benjamin. “Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰,” she captioned the post at the time.

Lisa Marie had a particularly close bond with her son. They even got matching tattoos for Mother’s Day in 2009. Speaking to fans about it on Twitter in May 2012, she said it was “a Celtic eternity knot” that represents “eternal love and connection.”