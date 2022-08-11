People.com Entertainment Music Ben Rector Makes His Grand Ole Opry Debut! All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos The musician stepped into the circle for the first time on Tuesday night in Nashville By Ben Rector Published on August 11, 2022 06:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 07 Danielle Piazza "What Makes a Man" is a duet with Thomas Rhett and I couldn't resist making it seem like he was coming out to sing his verse and chorus with me (when in reality he is on tour right now). Apologies to everyone who was there. But it was funny. 02 of 07 Danielle Piazza Walking into the artist entrance was pretty surreal — so many legends have walked under that awning (but probably not very many in Hokas). 03 of 07 Danielle Piazza This was legitimately the best sounding and playing green room piano I've ever seen. It's a Yamaha U-1 (the same model I have) and if they'd have let me take it home I would have. 04 of 07 Danielle Piazza I sound-checked for an acoustic performance of "What Makes a Man" in famed Studio A. 05 of 07 Danielle Piazza The band were consummate pros, the sound on stage was excellent, all-in-all a wonderful and painless soundcheck. 06 of 07 Danielle Piazza What an honor. Truly something I'll never forget! 07 of 07 Chris Hollo/Grand Ole Opry Doing my best to soak it all in.