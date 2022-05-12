Ben Platt Announces Fall 2022 Reverie Tour Dates with Aly & AJ: 'I'm Over the Moon'

"Aly and AJ are extremely talented musicians and icons and I've been their fan for most of my life," wrote Ben Platt in a press statement

Ben Platt is heading out on the road in support of his latest album, Reverie.

The 28-year-old Dear Evan Hansen star announced an updated string of North American concerts for his upcoming Reverie Tour, set to go down in fall 2022 with special guest Aly & AJ joining Platt as his opening act.

Kicking off Sept. 3 at the Wamu Theater in Seattle, Washington, the Reverie Tour will make stops at iconic venues including the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California, on Sept. 12 and Madison Square Garden in New York, New York, on Sept. 27 as part of its 19-date run, which will wrap with a show at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, on Oct. 7.

"I'm beside myself with excitement to finally be back doing what I love, performing my music for a live audience," states Platt in a press release. "I've been waiting nearly three years to finally take this show on the road, and I can't wait to sing my face off."

Aly and AJ, Ben Platt tour poster Ben Platt and Aly & AJ | Credit: Matthew Salacuse

Reverie was released in August 2021 and preceded by the singles "Imagine" and "Happy to Be Sad." Featuring co-writing credits from hitmakers like Julia Michael and Ben Abraham, the 13-track set marked Platt's second studio album following 2019's Sing to Me Instead.

Following the release of Reverie, the actor and musician originally announced the Reverie Tour for spring 2022 featuring opening act Jake Wesley Rogers before postponing the dates for unknown reasons. The tour now features Aly & AJ, who released the critically acclaimed album a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet gets you out and then into the sun last year and are known for their 2007 hit "Potential Breakup Song," which recently went viral thanks to their re-recorded explicit version.

"Aly and AJ are extremely talented musicians and icons and I've been their fan for most of my life," continued Platt's press statement, "so I'm over the moon that they're coming on the road with me!"

The sister duo composed of Aly Michalka, 33, and AJ Michalka, 31, also spoke about the tour in a press release. "We are so excited to join Ben on tour! Not only do we admire him as an artist but he's an incredible human being and has openly supported our music for some time now," said the "Listen!!!" band. "There's gonna be a lot of love coming from the stage each night."

Tickets for the Reverie Tour are already on sale, and information is available at Platt's website.

See below for a full list of the Reverie Tour dates.

Sept. 3 - Seattle, WA - Wamu Theater

Sept. 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sept. 6 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Sept. 8 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Sept. 9 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Sept. 11 - Palo Alto, CA - Frost Amphitheater at Stanford

Sept. 12 - Hollywood, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Sept. 15 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust Cu Theatre

Sept. 18 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Sept. 19 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sept. 22 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Sept. 23 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

Sept. 25 - Toronto, ON, Canada - Coca-Cola Coliseum

Sept. 27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 29 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

Oct. 1 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Oct. 4 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre Atlanta

Oct. 6 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center