Ben Folds and Cake Gear Up for Joint 10-Date August Tour

Ben Folds and Cake are set to kick off their co-headlining concert tour of the Northeast in the next month — and no piano is safe.

The 10-date "An Evening with Ben Folds and Cake" trek, which also features special guest Tall Heights, will begin Aug. 13 with a show at Boston’s Blue Hills Pavilion. The tour wraps on Aug. 25 in Indianapolis. (See a full list of dates below.)

Folds most famously collaborated with Cake lead singer John McCrea on “Fred Jones Part 2,” a track on Folds’ 2001 solo debut Rockin' the Surburbs. In the intervening years they’ve shared numerous stages together, but this marks their first full-on joint tour.

“Cake — my rough contemporaries, comrades and heroes. To me, they make universal, poetic, identifiable music with a groove,” Folds says in a press release. “I’ve learned a lot from these guys and I’m proud as punch to be on tour with them this summer.”

McCrea shared his own thoughts in the release. “In a culture often conflicted about its relationship to melody, and songwriting generally, Ben continues unapologetically to provide melodic clarity and musicality,” he says in part. “This co-headline line up seems like a good combination of musical styles — disparate but not antithetical to each other — and it should be a solid evening of music.”

Folds, who released the collaborative album So There with the yMusic Ensemble in 2015, was recently named a 2018 inductee of Nashville’s Music City Walk of Fame Park. In addition to his musical contributions, he’s also being honored for his efforts to save the legendary RCA Studio A recording facility, which was facing demolition. This year’s fellow inductees include Brenda Lee, Jeannie Seely and Ray Stevens.

Aug. 13 – Boston, MA at Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Aug. 15 – Asbury Park, NJ at Stone Pony Summer Stage

Aug. 16 – Philadelphia, PA at The Mann Center

Aug. 17 – Forest Hills, NY at Forest Hills Stadium

Aug. 18 – Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion

Aug. 19 – Richmond, VA at Classic Amphitheatre

Aug. 21 – Nashville, TN at Ascend Amphitheater

Aug. 22 – Highland Park, IL at Ravinia Festival

Aug. 23 – Milwaukee, WI at BMO Harris Bank Center

Aug. 25 – Indianapolis, IN at Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn