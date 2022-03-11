Ben Affleck Makes Subtle Appearance in Jennifer Lopez's New 'Marry Me' Ballad Music Video: Watch

Lopez previously told PEOPLE of Affleck, "I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him"

Jennifer Lopez captured her life behind the scenes in her latest clip.

In her newly released music video for the "Marry Me" ballad from her romantic comedy Marry Me which was released last month, Lopez gives fans a look inside her day-to-day life — with Ben Affleck making a subtle appearance.

In the music video, the actor, 49, is shown in bed with Lopez, 52, cuddling with her and making her laugh. At one point, they also stretch out their arms to hold each other's hands — though his face is never shown.

In 2009, Affleck made his first appearance in a J.Lo music video for her smash-hit "Jenny From the Block" — though back then, it was less than subtle.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Throughout the music video, viewers can see the singer and actress at home, recording in the studio, in meetings, and even rehearsing alongside her Marry Me costar and reggaeton singer Maluma.

Last month, PEOPLE was given an exclusive teaser for the intimate music video — and Lopez was seen close-up as she sang the first few lines and her eyes began to tear up.

The "On the Floor" singer revealed in a weekend newsletter that Affleck had created a personalized music video to her song "On My Way" from her new movie "as an early Valentine's Day present" for her.

In the nearly 4-minute-long video, various shots of Affleck and Lopez from their first relationship between 2002 and 2004 are woven into Lopez's original music video for "On My Way," which premiered in December.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

"Watching it made me think about the journey of true love, its unexpected twists and turns, and that when it's real, it actually can last forever," Lopez explained in her On The JLo newsletter. "This seriously melted my heart."

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in November 2002 shortly after they began dating, but ultimately ended their relationship in January 2004. The pair reconnected in the spring of 2021.