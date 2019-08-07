Bella Thorne Welcomes Ex Tana Mongeau Back Into Her Friendship Group with 'Slightly Open Arms'  

Exes Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau are back on good terms!

Following a brief feud, Thorne, 21, welcomed Mongeau, 21, back into a group text message thread, which the YouTube star excitedly shared on Twitter.

Mongeau posted a screengrab of the message from Thorne which read, “Tana is back in the group.”

However, Thorne appeared to be a bit cautious about the reunion as she added: “Welcome her w slightly open arms.”

Last month, Thorne revealed that she and Mongeau had a falling out after the YouTuber “broke girl code.”

Thorne tweeted that the two “are no longer good,” adding “I’m over it.”

Mongeau appeared to be clueless as to what exactly Thorne was referring to, as she wrote back, “?????”

“Imagine taking every time ur mad at me to Twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me…….. wtf is this b :/,” Mongeau tweeted.

Image zoom

Thorne continued the argument alleging that Mongeau “started dating me for Twitter.”

“How about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter,” Thorne added.

Thorne and Mongeau dated for a little over a year. In February, Thorne announced on Twitter that the pair had split.

Prior to their feud, all seemed to be well between the former couple as Thorne wished Mongeau a happy birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

For Mongeau’s 21st on June 24, Thorne shared a photo of herself and the influencer sharing an intimate embrace while on a yacht.

“Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” Thorne captioned the heartfelt post.

Image zoom Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau Kevin Mazur/Getty

On that same day, Mongeau announced her engagement to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

In response, Thorne shared a slideshow of photos that show her crying on her Finsta account, which is an alternative Instagram account that is often more honest.

“When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” Thorne captioned the post.

The post caught the eye of Mongeau, who commented, “omg.”

RELATED: From PDA to Crying Over Engagement: A Timeline of Bella Thorne and Ex Tana Mongeau’s Relationship

On July 28, Mongeau and Paul tied the knot with an extravagant wedding at the Grafitti Mansion in Las Vegas.

The internet-famous couple exchanged vows surrounded by cameras that were live-streaming the event for thousands of fans online.

In the weeks leading up to the wedding, many speculated whether Paul and Mongeau’s relationship was real or not — including Jake’s brother, Logan. But the skeptical big brother was Paul’s best man on Sunday, despite still having some reservations about the marriage.

Image zoom Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul Denise Truscello/WireImage

“I give it a month,” he told reporters outside the reception. “It seems a bit hasty, in my opinion. It seems a bit preemptive, as one might say.”

Whether fans and Logan question the “hasty” nuptials, Mongeau assures fans her love for Jake is “real.”

“This is a real wedding. This is a real marriage,” Mongeau told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony.

“At the end of the day, you’re marrying someone because you love them and because you want to express your love to them. And that’s the type of thing that I want to focus on.”

RELATED: Bella Thorne Is Happy with ‘Cutie Pie’ Benjamin Mascolo Despite Their Long Distance Relationship

Thorne has also moved on from her relationship with Mongeau and is now dating Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

The couple was first spotted in April — just days after she announced her split from boyfriend Mod Sun.