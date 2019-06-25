From PDA to Crying Over Engagement: A Timeline of Bella Thorne and Ex Tana Mongeau's Relationship

Image zoom Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Bella Thorne made headlines on Monday when she shared a series of tearful photos of herself to Instagram, crying over news that her ex-girlfriend Tana Mongeau had supposedly gotten engaged to fellow YouTuber Jake Paul.

Though the two split months ago, their relationship clearly carried an intensity that has remained with Throne — who first came out publicly as bisexual in August 2016.

The couple confirmed on social media that they were dating back in September 2017, when each shared a series of sweet selfies to their social media account after spending time together at the Life is Beautiful music festival in Las Vegas (Mongeau’s hometown).

“Mineeee,” Mongeau, 21, captioned her shot — snapped as Thorne, in an orange ski cap and denim top with fishnet accents, kissed her and caressed her face.

“Dreams do come true, kids,” Mongeau said in another post, adding a screenshot of tweet in which she had said “I want to date Bella Thorne next.”

For one of Thorne’s post, the photo showed Mongeau standing at a concert, her hand around Thorne’s neck as she kneeled below. “When you find a girl who knows what you like,” Thorne, 21, playfully wrote.

Later that day, Mongeau shared a photo of herself laying in bed to Snapchat, the picture captured by a fan account. “*Starts dating Bella Thorne* *Wakes up with cameo nails and a tie dye shirt on*” Mongeau labelled the shot, as she showed off her new style.

From there on, it appeared the two were thick as thieves, each occasionally sharing aspects of their relationship — specifically, the PDA — on social media.

But they weren’t alone. In October, Thorne confirmed to the Los Angeles Times that she and Mongeau had opened up their relationship. While they were still dating, Thorne was also seeing rapper Mod Sun, 32.

“I don’t think anybody will really understand the bonds that I share with Mod or Tana,” Thorne told the Gay Times in January 2009. “Yeah, we joke around about poly, but we aren’t in the sense that we don’t put a word, a box or label too many things. It is what it is.”

She went on to say that while she remains open to dating both genders, she found it easier to date men than women.

“It’s so hard. I can’t tell if a girl is trying to be best friends with me or if she wants to get with me or if she just wants social media followers,” Thorne said, explaining she struggled understanding a woman’s intentions. “I’m just so confused when a girl talks to me. Girls can be very flirtatious, so I don’t want to make a move, and then you be like, ‘Whoa, girl. Not what I was thinking, I don’t roll that way.'”

Image zoom Tana Mongeau and Bella Thorne Bella Thorne/Instagram

Despite Thorne’s hesitations with women, she and Mongeau remained strong.

In September 2018, Mongeau shared a heartfelt tribute to Thorne in honor of their one-year anniversary.

“It’s so crazy to me how fast a year can fly by when you’re surrounded by love you never thought was possible,” Mongeau wrote alongside a photo of herself and Thorne sticking their tongues out at each other.

“You swept me up and introduced me to your entire world, you made my wildest dreams happen, you believed in me in every aspect when no one else did.

“You are the most perfect incredible, talented, confident, resilient, STRONG, SELFLESS individual I’ve ever met and every second I second I spend with you I’m inspired and grateful,” Mongeau continued.

“Here’s to a year with the girl that made me realize that for me, love has no gender or boundaries.”

Sadly, their love didn’t last. In February 2019, the two decided to amicably part ways — with Thorne revealing on Twitter that they were no longer an item.

“Tana and I aren’t together anymore, pls stop asking. We love U guys,” Thorne wrote on Feb. 26.

Mongeau also shared the news writing, “I love her forever don’t get that twisted. She changed my life forever. Don’t really wanna talk on it.”

The YouTube star also reassured fans that there is no bad blood between the former couple. “There’s no negativity at all,” Mongeau tweeted. Two months later, Thorne and Mod Sun split.

Image zoom Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau in August 2018 Kevin Mazur/Getty

On Monday, Mongeau announced she will soon be married to Paul, 22. “JAKE JUST PROPOSED,” she tweeted on Monday morning, writing in a separate message an hour later, “I’m……. Engaged………”

Mongeau dismissed rumors that the pair, who began making videos together about their relationship last month, were playing a joke on their followers.

In response to a tweet from a fan who wrote that they would be “pissed” if their engagement turned out to be a stunt, Mongeau wrote, “it’s not. i’m engaged. holy f—.”

Paul has yet to post about their engagement on Twitter, although shortly before the celebrations began, the controversial YouTuber — who received criticism earlier this year after driving blindfolded through traffic — wrote that he didn’t know if he was “ready for vegas with tana for her 21st…”

Meanwhile, Mongeau — who is currently filming a reality show with MTV that centers around her milestone birthday — also posted about the pair’s engagement on Instagram.

Seemingly documenting part of the proposal on her Instagram Story, the YouTuber shared a video of a giant cake, which was topped with a giant prop diamond ring and the words “Will you marry me, Tana?” written on it.

Thorne didn’t take well to the news.

“When ur ex gets engaged 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭,” she wrote on Instagram, captioning a bunch of photos of herself crying.

The Famous in Love star also shared an Instagram photo of herself and Mongeau sharing an intimate embrace while on a yacht in honor of the social media star’s 21st birthday.

“Through thick and thin 😭🤧 I love you Tana happy bday you beautiful beautiful special girl,” Thorne captioned the heartfelt post.

Thorne has yet to publicly congratulate Mongeau on her engagement to Paul.