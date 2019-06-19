Bella Thorne Supported by Zendaya & More After Being Slammed by Whoopi Goldberg for Nude Photos

Several celebrities are speaking out in support of Bella Thorne after the singer was slammed by Whoopi Goldberg for releasing her own nude photos after being threatened by an alleged hacker.

Thorne, 21, shared screengrabs of the many texts and Instagram DMs she received, which included a sweet message from her former Shake It Up costar Zendaya Coleman.

“Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out,” Coleman, 22, wrote.

“You f—— broke my heart with that damn ig post but anyway, just being a f—— right now just letting you know you’re a light and I’m super proud. Love you,” Coleman added.

Lucy Hale also applauded Thorne for standing up for herself and taking her power back.

“Good for you baby girl. I’m so proud of you for speaking up,” Hale, 30, wrote. “This breaks my heart. But you’re making a difference for other girls and women!”

Empire‘s Serayah McNeill praised Thorne for her bravery, writing, “Your [sic] a f—— boss! So inspiring! Independent at that! Keep doing you!”

Harry Hudson also sent Thorne his love, telling her, “I love you and I’m proud of you. It’s inspiring how you use your voice to encourage others, it’s really missing in the world.”

YouTuber Logan Paul shared kind words with Thorne, writing, “Hey was thinking about you a lot today.”

Zendaya, Bella Thorne, Lucy Hale

When Thorne questioned if it was because he saw her nudes, Paul, 24, said, “No no I saw your post about your nudes and felt empathetic, THEN I saw that post where you were talking about being molested and paparazzi when you were young and event felt more EMPATHETIC and you’re a real bad bitch. Like you’re a f—— badass.”

Johnny Depp‘s daughter Lily-Rose also raved over Thorne’s decision to share her nudes and publicly address Goldberg’s response.

“Amen!!!! Proud of you for what you did and how you’re speaking out about it,” Lily-Rose, 20, wrote. “You’re absolutely right and anyone who’s saying otherwise is just wrong, living in another century, and clearly completely unconcerned by what repercussions words like that might have as it relates to young people and how they view their sexualities and bodies. Sending u love and I would’ve done the same thing!!!”

Madison Beer also rallied behind Thorne, writing, “THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU. Why aren’t we talking about the men who betrayed our trust and humiliated us? Why aren’t we saying shame on them for doing something so nasty and mean. We clearly trust those we send anything risky to as people in the public so thank you for saying this.”

Dove Cameron even called out Goldberg, 63, telling her to “Please, be better.”

“Where is the support for young women. I love women. Everyone should love women. Don’t be an asshole! Sexuality is part of being HUMAN. But judgement and objectification is not. Ugh, I can’t handle to ugly,” Cameron, 23, wrote.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg did not praise Thorne’s decision, but seemingly blamed Thorne for taking nudes in the first place.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said on the show as co-host Sunny Hostin defended the Famous in Love star.

“It just saddens me that these kids have to go through this,” Hostin, 50, said. “For someone to extort her or threaten her with posting these pictures, it’s terrible.”

Goldberg, however, had little sympathy.

“Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that,” Goldberg said.

Thorne addressed Goldberg’s sentiments in her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, writing in a note, “Dear Whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting.”

“So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy?” Thorne continued. “Things he’s already seen? I as a women [sic] should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything?”

“Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t. I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mind set as u are on a show talking to young girls,” Thorne wrote.

The singer also revealed in a different post that she was “supposed to go on The View,” but has since changed her mind as she doesn’t “feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women.”

Thorne later posted a video of herself breaking down into tears over Goldberg’s words, saying, “I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting.”

“Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my s—, I hope you’re so f—— happy.”

She then began to cry uncontrollably.

“I can only imagine all the kids who have their s— released and then they commit suicide. You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation,” she said.

A rep for Goldberg did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Bella Thorne

On Saturday, Thorne sent a personal message to her alleged nude photo hacker by reposting the explicit photos that had been used to expose her on her own Twitter page.

Along with three angry face emojis, Thorne wrote, “F— u and the power u think you have over me. I’m gonna write about this in my next book,” in a tweet which featured several of the hacked photos.

The tweet also featured a snapshot of a message she wrote to her fans following the photo hack where she admitted to feeling exposed and “gross.”

“Yesterday as u all know, all my s— was hacked. For the last 24 hours I have been threatened with my own nudes and I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from that I only wanted one special person to see,” the star’s message began. But despite feeling violated, Thorne made it clear that she was not going to let the hacker’s actions faze her.

“For too long I let a man take advantage of me over and over and I’m f—— sick of it,” she said. “I’m putting this out because it’s MY DECISION NOW U DON GET TO TAKE ANOTHER THING FROM ME.”