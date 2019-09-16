Bella Thorne Smooches New Boyfriend on Red Carpet Five Months After Mod Sun Split

Image zoom Christopher Tamcke/Shutterstock

Things seem to be heating up between Bella Thorne and her new beau, Benjamin Mascolo, who supported his leading lady on her big night.

On Thursday, Sept. 12, the couple walked the red carpet at Oldenburg’s Film Festival in Germany for Thorne’s world premiere of Her and Him — a BDSM-themed adult film marking the star’s directorial debut.

The pair were all smiles on the red carpet and even stopped to share a sweet kiss for the cameras.

Thorne, 21, looked classic in a black, vintage Chanel pantsuit from 1995, which she paired with black Chanel gloves and bright red pumps. Mascolo, 26, matched his girlfriend in mostly black attire, wearing black jeans with a leather jacket and white T-shirt.

RELATED: Bella Thorne Is Happy with ‘Cutie Pie’ Benjamin Mascolo Despite Their Long Distance Relationship

Image zoom Christopher Tamcke/Shutterstock

On the day of the premiere, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul author shared on Instagram that her film had been sold out, and later thanked her fans for their support.

“Thank you so much for all the love,” she captioned the photo on Saturday. “sold out Oldenburg as a first time writer director. I’m beaming.”

Thorne and Mascolo last made an appearance on the Venice Film Festival red carpet in early September with Thorne sharing photos from the PDA-packed evening.

The actress and singer simply captioned the series of romantic photos, “Mine.”

Thorne and the pop star — who is half of the Italian music duo Benji & Fede — were first linked in April, just days after she announced her split from ex-boyfriend Mod Sun and two months after her break up from Tana Mongeau in February. The trio had been in an open relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Bella Thorne Gets a Shower Surprise in New Clip of Thriller I Still See You

In June, the couple became Instagram official after Thorne shared a series of cuddly photos of the two on a boat during a trip to Sicily, Italy. Their romantic getaway came less than 24 hours after Jake Paul uploaded a YouTube video documenting his proposal to Mongeau. Since then, the singer has shared many photos with her new boyfriend, documenting their happiness.

“Ben is a cutie pie and seeing him on FaceTime all the time makes me smile very big,” Thorne exclusively told PEOPLE in June, adding that she and Mascolo were going strong despite being long-distance. “Clearly, he lives in Italy so it’s an interesting thing.”