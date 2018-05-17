Bella Thorne Slams Internet Trolls Accusing Her of Being on Drugs: 'It's Disgusting'

Bella Thorne is shutting down accusations that she’s on drugs.

The 20-year-old actress and singer — who is releasing two new songs on Friday — received some criticism on Wednesday after posting a no-makeup bikini selfie to Instagram, with some internet trolls allegedly suggesting she has a crack habit.

“You guys got me f—ed,” she wrote in a series of tweets alongside a screengrab of her Instagram post. “I don’t wear makeup and I’m exhausted from working and I have acne, and you guys think I’m [on] crack?”

“What the f— is wrong with you guys,” she added.

In another tweet, Thorne wrote, “I don’t like 2018. You guys just try and rip apart EVERY single thing you see. It’s disgusting.”

Thorne then asked her fans to think about her feelings prior to posting. “You can’t just for one second think, ‘Hmm this is a real person I’m talking to… a real f—ing human being just like yourself?’ ” she asked.

This isn’t the first time Thorne has clapped back at her haters.

The ever-outspoken star opened up to Entertainment Tonight about how she handles backlash and negativity while promoting her film Midnight Sun in March.

“I think the most hurtful [thing is] when people look at you and they’re like, ‘Oh, [you’re] dressing a certain way. You have to be covered up or else you’re a slut of some sort,’ or whatever they want to call you. Whatever demeaning term they think fits you best,” she told the outlet.

Bella Thorne John Parra/Getty

The worst part, Thorne said, is when haters escalate their negative comments by assuming she dresses a certain way because she was a victim of sexual assault as a child.

“If someone says, like, ‘Why do you dress that way? Is it because something that happened when you were younger?’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe it actually is. Hmm, that’s a good point.’ You know, it’s like kind of those small moments where you’re like, ‘Oof, I wish that didn’t dig as deep as it did,’” Thorne revealed to ET.

Thorne, who identifies as bisexual, has her new boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun, 31, to help her forget about the haters.

“It really is nice for me to have someone on my back that’s like, ‘No, it’s good, it’s good, it’s good,’ even when it’s bad,” Thorne told ET. “[He] changed so much of my mindset.”