Bella Thorne Slams Ex Mod Sun as Press 'Hungry’ In Twitter Feud

It seems like all good things do come to an end, even (seemingly) good breakups.

Just last month, Bella Thorne announced her split from long-time boyfriend, rapper Mod Sun, in a sweet post on Instagram, but now the pair seem to be anything but sweet. On Wednesday, a Twitter feud erupted between the pair after Sun tweeted out his interview with TooFab, in which he is quoted saying, “If [Bella] doesn’t get [her stuff] soon I’m gonna have a really, really poppin’ e-Bay site.”

“Obviously joking but I’m kinda funny tho,” the rapper, 32, tweeted alongside the link to the article.

Thorne, 21, however, was not laughing, and within the hour she responded to his tweet with a scathing reply.

“Awww looks like moddy really wants some press. #hungry also didn’t u call the cops on me when I wanted my computer? U p—-,” the Famous in Love star tweeted.

Clearly frustrated by Thorne’s response, Sun shared his own version of the story, slamming Thorne as untrustworthy, and calling her out for showing up at his home “uninvited” just 24 hours after they had broken up.

“Well u came over uninvited. 24 hours after we broke up, Thru the backdoor,” the rapper replied. “I wasn’t at the house to see what u were gonna take + to be honest bella…ur not the most trustworthy person. I’ve also told u 6 times since let’s SWAP each other’s stuff but which u refuse to gather mine.”

Fellow actress and friend of Thorne, Keke Palmer, chimed in with her support for the Midnight Sun star and congratulated her the success of her best-selling books.

Is this seriously happening right now? 🥴 @bellathorne — our worst fear is a clout chasing ass ex. I’m pissed you’re dealing with this. In other news your book is still a best seller soooooo… pic.twitter.com/KTiYygRFGJ — Keke Palmer (@KekePalmer) May 30, 2019

“Is this seriously happening right now?@bellathorne— our worst fear is a clout chasing ass ex,” she tweeted at Thorne, who retweeted Palmer’s tweet. “I’m pissed you’re dealing with this. In other news your book is still a best seller soooooo…”

Thorne’s split from Sun came two months after she broke up with YouTube star Tana Mongeau, announcing the news on Instagram with a photo of the pair she captioned, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end.”

Just days after the split, Thorne was photographed kissing Benjamin Mascolo, a 25-year-old Italian singer known for his part in the group Benji & Fede.